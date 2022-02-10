IOC mum as speculation swirls around Russian Olympic skater

The IOC announced Wednesday that the ceremony, originally scheduled for the day before, had been postponed because of a legal issue, without providing more detail. Russian newspaper RBC later reported that the move was taken because Kamila Valieva, a 15-year-old star skater on the Russian team that took gold in the event, had tested positive for a banned substance.

The International Olympic Committee said Thursday that it couldn’t say any more about a legal issue that’s postponed the medals ceremony for the team figure-skating competition amid a report that the delay is related to a drug test for a member of the Russian team.

Advertisement

Asked about the report, Mark Adams, an IOC spokesperson, said, “It is a legal case. I am bound by the legal case, won’t be able to say anything more.”

RBC said the test in question was done by Valieva before she won the European championship last month, according to an Associated Press report. The substance detected was trimetazidine, which is used to treat angina attacks and vertigo, but is banned because it can also boost endurance, the AP said.

The U.S. team won silver in the team competition, while Japan took bronze. Canada was the fourth place finisher.

Valieva was seen practicing on Thursday in Beijing, with the women’s individual figure skating competition set to start Tuesday, according to the AP. Asked if it is common for an athlete to be allowed to compete after testing positive for a banned substance before the Olympics, the IOC’s Adams said, “I guess if that was uncovered, that would probably be very unlikely.”