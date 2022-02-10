Johannes Strolz follows his father to gold medal in Alpine combined

Strolz’s victory — 34 years after his father won gold in Calgary — earned him a place among the high-profile champions who have won the gold medal in this event, which includes one run of downhill and one run of slalom and is supposed to be a way of rewarding the best all-around skier. Previous winners of the combined gold include some of skiing greatest names, like Americans Ted Ligety and Bode Miller and Norway’s Kjetil Andre Aamodt .

Johannes Strolz , who was not even on Austria’s ski team last fall and tunes his slalom skis himself, won the gold medal in the men’s Alpine combined event Thursday, just as his father did in 1988. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, who didn’t decide to ski the event until Thursday morning, won the silver, and James Crawford of Canada took the bronze, earning his first Olympic medal.

Germany wins luge relay

In luge, athletes lie flat on a small sled while racing down an icy course at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour. Popping up for a moment would be an aerodynamic no-no (and also possibly dangerous).

In the luge relay, however, that changes.

For that event, one woman, one man, and one men’s doubles team from each country speed down the track. Originally, the winner was determined by adding each sledder’s run time, which wasn’t all that exciting.

Then, in 2008, someone came up with the idea of making the event more like an actual relay. As each sled reaches the bottom of the course, the slider, who controls the sled with small movements of the head and shoulders, must sit up in order to whack a touch pad hanging overhead. That opens a gate at the top of the course, allowing the next sledder to begin. (And yes, once in a while a luger misses the touchpad, leaving the next sledder stuck behind the starting gate.

On the last leg, the top rider on the doubles team sits up and hits the board to record the team’s final time. Sledders almost universally say they enjoy the relay because it gives them a rare feeling of team camaraderie in a sport that can involve lonely hours of individual training.

The winner of the relay race was Germany, the two-time defending champion. Its team consisted of the gold medalists in men’s, women’s, and doubles luge. All four sliders picked up a second gold medal Thursday.

Austria was second, and Latvia third; the United States finished seventh

TV viewership is down

As the Winter Olympics near the halfway point, NBC’s viewership is nearly half of what it was four years ago and is on pace to be the lowest in the event’s history.

An average of 12.3 million nightly viewers per day have watched the Winter Olympics on Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal TV and streaming channels through Feb. 8. That compares with about 23 million viewers at the same point for the 2018 games in PyeongChang, South Korea, according to an NBC spokesman.

NBC anticipated about 40 percent fewer viewers than four years ago and cut its ad rates by a similar amount, according to people familiar with the matter. The network was trying to avoid what happened during the Tokyo games last summer, when the ratings fell below what it had guaranteed. That hurt NBC’s potential revenue because the broadcaster had to give additional commercial time to advertisers to make up for the shortfall.

So far this week, NBC’s Olympics viewership is roughly on par with what it promised, said Adam Schwartz, director of sports media at Horizon Media.