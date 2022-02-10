Lynnfield boys’ hockey back on top of the Cape Ann League thanks to a coaching staff with a winning legacy at the school

“We put it as one of our big goals this year,” said Gardner, whose team is 13-2 overall and 9-1 in the CAL. “It was just nice to finally end that drought.”

That is one reason why there is an extra level of satisfaction that, in their 10th season behind the bench at their alma mater, Lynnfield finally is back atop the CAL. With Saturday’s 5-1 victory over North Reading, the Pioneers clinched their first league championship since 2005.

Jon Gardner certainly knows plenty about winning Cape Ann League hockey championships at Lynnfield. He and his twin brother and assistant coach, Jay Gardner , were standouts on Pioneer squads that finished atop their division each of their four seasons from 1992-95.

In addition to the Gardner brothers, assistant coaches Scott McGrane and Harry Providakes were on the 1996 Pioneers team that won the program’s only state championship. The history and experience of the coaching staff have served as an inspiration to the current players.

“They’re always talking about it. It builds a sense of pride within us,” senior captain Chase Carney said. “They’re really prideful, and it kind of seeps down to us.”

Carney (27-15—42) is one of the top scorers in Eastern Mass. and the center on a dynamic first line with seniors Will Steadman (left wing, 8-8—16) and Aidan Burke (right wing, 9-17—26) that has been a driving force behind Lynnfield’s success. Steadman and Burke are alternate captains along with junior Drew Damiani (8-27—35), another big offensive threat on defense who makes the top line even tougher to shut down.

Junior defenseman Drew Damiani (8) has produced 35 points from the blue line for Lynnfield, punctuated by a team-leading 27 assists. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“They’re lethal together. We put them together a couple of weeks into the season and they’ve just been inseparable ever since,” said Gardner, citing the unit’s combination of size, skill, speed and playmaking abilities.

“They’re the best group we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

Said Damiani: “We’re just clicking this year.”

For all their offensive exploits, the Pioneers have allowed a total of six goals during their current seven-game win streak. Senior alternate captain Patrick Barrett is another top blue liner in front of the senior goalie tandem of Phineas Mitchener and Evan Fitzemeyer.

Gardner said it was a mentality shift after the team’s lone league loss, 5-2 against North Reading on Jan. 12.

“It woke us up,” Gardner said. “I really got on them hard about their pride and prevention.”

That made the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s clincher that much sweeter — a senior day game on home ice at McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody, and North Reading in town for the rematch. Carney had two goals and two assists in the 5-1 victory, with Damiani (goal, two assists), Steadman and Burke (goal, assist apiece) all playing big roles.

“It’s a huge moment,” Carney said. “The team really bonded after the first loss to North Reading … we didn’t play a great game [the first meeting] so it was great to bounce back.”

Lynnfield’s historic season also includes rare sweeps of CAL powers Newburyport (first since 2005) and Triton (2010).

“We knew coming into the season that we had a shot at doing this, so we all put in the work and the effort to get there,” Damiani said. “It was great to finally come together.”

Gardner said he and the staff frequently referenced the banner in the Lynnfield gymnasium signifying the program’s 2005 CAL championship, even going so far as quizzing the players on pop culture and history from that era.

“We joke because none of them know because [few] of them were born,” Gardner said. “It was very gratifying to be able to get that done.”

Sitting at No. 5 in Division 3 in the Globe’s unofficial power ratings entering Thursday, the Pioneers figure to be a top contender in the postseason. But they’re not looking past Saturday’s game at home against former CAL rival Masconomet, the next in a gauntlet to finish the regular season that concludes with a trip to Gloucester, which handed the Pioneers their only other loss on New Year’s Day.

“Our mentally has always been, win the day, win the day,” Carney said, “go 1-0 and win the day.”

Even if some days carry much more significance than others.

Jon Gardner, who skated on four Cape Ann league title teams from 1992-95, has directed the Pioneers to their first CAL championship since 2005. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Ice chips

▪ While season-ending league championship tournaments proved to be a highlight of the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, only a pair of Eastern Mass. leagues are continuing the tradition.

The Dual County League has set matchups for the DCL Cup, splitting the league’s eight programs into two tiers based on the most recent MIAA power ratings. In Division 1, Lincoln-Sudbury will open action Monday when it hosts Westford Academy (5:20 p.m., New England Sports Center in Marlborough), with Waltham welcoming Newton South on Tuesday (7 p.m.).

In Division 2, Acton-Boxborough will travel to Cambridge (Monday, 4 p.m., Simoni Memorial Rink), while the two rivals from the Edge Sports Center — Bedford and Concord-Carlisle — meet in the other semifinal (Tuesday, 8:35 p.m.).

Higher seeds will host championship and consolation games in each bracket.

The Catholic Central League has yet to finalize matchups for the CCL Cup, but games among the league’s six Division 1 teams are expected to begin Monday.

A three-division Central Mass. tournament is slated to begin next week, and Western Mass. will have a pair of four-team sectional brackets based on MIAA power ratings.

▪ Methuen can be forgiven if its historic league championship celebration was a little subdued. The Rangers weren’t even on the ice when they secured the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 3 title, the program’s first since 1998. It was Dracut/Tyngsborough’s win last Saturday against Bedford that assured Methuen (11-4-2 overall, 5-1-1 league) couldn’t be caught in the standings. Methuen and Haverhill each moved to DCL/MVC 3 this season under a league realignment.

▪ South Shore Voc-Tech locked up its first postseason berth since 2011 with Saturday’s 6-3 win over Upper Cape. The Vikings (9-4-1), who had five games remaining entering Thursday night’s matchup with Tri-County, have been sparked by a dynamic top line of senior captain/center Preston Channell (24-17—41), senior captain/right wing Cole Sheehan (13-21—34) and junior left wing Jacob McAleer (15-18—33).

▪ Norwell coach Jim Casagrande picked up his 200th career victory with the Clippers in Wednesday’s 3-1 nonleague win over Nantucket. Casagrande previously coached seven seasons at Rockland before taking over at Norwell in 2008-09, leading the Clippers to double-digit wins each season except last year, as well as Division 3 South championships in 2009 and 2015.

Games to watch

Friday, Central Catholic at Waltham, 4 (Veterans Memorial Rink) — The visiting Raiders sit atop the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 1 standings but the Hawks, who won the earlier meeting (4-1), can open the door for themselves as well as Chelmsford with a victory.

Friday, Arlington at Reading, 7:25 (Burbank Ice Arena) — After Wednesday’s loss to Belmont, the visiting Spy Ponders will look to rebound vs. the red-hot Rockets, who are 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

Saturday, Marshfield at Duxbury, 12 (The Bog, Kingston) — First place in the Patriot League’s Keenan Division is on the line; the visiting Rams were 2-1 overtime winners in their annual Green Cup showdown last month.

Sunday, Catholic Memorial at BC High, 12 (UMass Boston) — The Knights already have wrapped up the Catholic Conference title, but there never is any shortage of intrigue when they meet the Eagles on the ice.

Wednesday, Norwell at Scituate, 7:50 (Hobomock Ice Arena, Pembroke) — It’s the annual Old Oaken Bucket Game between two of the top teams on the South Shore.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.