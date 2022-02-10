Major League Baseball to meet with players Saturday, as status of spring training hangs in the balance

“The status of spring training is no change right now,” Manfred said. “We’re going to have a conversation with MLBPA on the calendar. Until we see how the session goes Saturday, the status of spring training remains unchanged.”

A postponement of the start of spring training had been expected Thursday when Manfred spoke on the third days of owners meetings here. Instead, Manfred will take a wait-and-see approach.

Slight progress came with news that the sides will resume face-to-face negotiations in New York Saturday, and Manfred outlined the owners’ strategy.

“We’re going to make a good-faith [proposal],” he said. “It’s a good proposal.”

That would end an 11-day pause in talks, which had resumed fitfully since a seven-minute meeting Dec. 1, the day before the owners imposed a lockout that shut down the sport, MLB’s first work stoppage in 26 years.

“We have moved towards the players in key areas in effort to move closer to their concerns,” said Manfred, though he said that owners remain unwilling to move closer to players on revenue sharing.

Last week, the players dismissed the owners’ idea of bringing in a federal mediator to help resolve the standoff, instead asking for a return to the negotiating table.

Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has contacted each side, offering his assistance to reach a settlement.

The sides have discussed core economic issues only four times since the lockout was imposed, with 42 days passing before the owners presented players with counterproposals. One piece of strategy behind the lockout maneuver, Manfred said in Dallas when he announced it, was to instill a sense of urgency to the talks.

It would take at least five weeks and probably closer to six for a deal to be struck, business to be wrapped up, and the players to get the four weeks of spring training they need to get game-ready before the regular season can start. That means the sides would have to reach a deal before the end of February or very early March if they want the season to start on time or close enough to on time for the schedulers to squeeze in 162 games.

The remaining issues to be negotiated revolve around players’ concerns over competitive integrity (tanking), younger players being paid more earlier in their careers, increases to the competitive balance tax, and expanded playoffs.

