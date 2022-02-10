fb-pixel Skip to main content
Women's Super-G

Mikaela Shiffrin completes her run in the Super-G

By Associated PressUpdated February 10, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Mikaela Shiffrin makes a jump during the women's super-G.Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Mikaela Shiffrin completed the super-G at the Beijing Olympics way out of medal contention — but for the first time in three races at the 2022 Games, she made it across the finish line.

The two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist crossed the line at the bottom of a course known as The Rock in an unofficial time of 1 minute, 14.30 seconds. That left the 26-year-old American more than a half-second behind early leader Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland.

That put Shiffrin in eighth place after only 11 of the 44 entrants had taken their turns down the slope.

Shiffrin had never entered a super-G at an Olympics before, although she did win a gold in the event at the 2019 world championship and a bronze at last year’s worlds.

She failed to finish her opening run in the two-run events that preceded the super-G in Beijing: the giant slalom and the slalom. She has won both at past Olympics.


