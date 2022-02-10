Oilers move on from Dave Tippett while talented team underachieves

The Edmonton Oilers fired coach Dave Tippett on Thursday with the star-studded team scrambling to secure a playoff spot. Jay Woodcroft , the 45-year-old head coach of the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, California, will take over behind the bench. He will be joined by assistant Dave Manson , who replaces Jim Playfair . After beginning the season 16-5-0, the Oilers have gone 7-13-3 in a head-scratching performance for a team led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl . Edmonton (23-18-3) stands fifth in the NHL’s Pacific Division, five points out of a wild-card spot, and has lost its last two games. The firing is the seventh coaching change in the NHL this season and second in the past two days after Martin St. Louis replaced Dominique Ducharme in Montreal, which is at the bottom of the standings after reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Canucks hire woman as asst. GM

Cammi Granato has been watching the Vancouver Canucks for years. As a pro scout for the Seattle Kraken since 2019 — the first female scout in NHL history — she spent ample time in the press box at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, checking out talent for the league’s newest team. Now, she’ll have a new view. The Canucks named Granato to assistant general manager . As assistant GM, Granato will oversee Vancouver’s player development department and its amateur and pro scouting department.

NHL suspends Wild’s Marcus Foligno for knee

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno received a two-game suspension from the NHL for kneeing Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry at the end of a fight. In the third period of the Wild-Jets game on Tuesday, Foligno pulled Lowry down to the ice after gaining the upper hand in a tussle that drew both players a major penalty. As the officials were trying to separate them, Foligno raised his leg to press it on Lowry, who was lying on his back.

SOCCER

Players have US Soccer’s attention after airing misconduct frustrations

US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said she shares the concerns of national team players who expressed dismay over the federation’s handling of complaints against former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames. Christen Press, Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe were among the players who wrote a letter to Cone and former federation president Carlos Cordeiro on Wednesday following a report in The Washington Post that detailed allegations of misconduct stretching back to when Dames was a youth coach. The accusations included verbal and emotional abuse and other inappropriate behavior.

Ryan Hollingshead traded to LA

Dallas traded veteran defender Ryan Hollingshead to Los Angeles FC for left back Marco Farfan. Hollingshead played in 193 regular-season matches and 11 playoff games since joining Dallas in 2014. The defender had 20 goals and 12 assists over his eight seasons ... The LA Galaxy have signed former Bayern midfielder Douglas Costa as their third designated player. ... FIFA has approved Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman changing his nationality to represent Nigeria instead of England, world soccer’s governing body said .

GOLF

Hannah Green tied for lead at Vic Open

Hannah Green’s first tournament appearance since November saw her tied for the lead after one round of the Vic Open tournament at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Australia. The West Australian won the Women’s PGA tournament on the LPGA tour in 2019. She shot a six-under 67 on the par-73 Creek course and was tied for first with Gyu Rin Kim and Karis Davidson ... Ryan Fox shot 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, the latest stop on the “Desert Swing” on the European tour . .

MISCELLANY

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic on list for Indian Wells tournament

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open in California, where the Serb would face a vaccine mandate. Djokovic, who was unvaccinated against COVID-19 as of last month, was detained and eventually deported from Australia for failing to meet that country’s strict vaccination requirements. It prevented him from defending his Australian Open title last month. Neither the ATP nor WTA tours require players to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, non-US citizens must be fully vaccinated to travel to the US by plane. ... The Southeastern Conference distributed about $54.6 million in revenue to each of its 14 member schools in the fiscal year that ended last August. Commissioner Greg Sankey said that the league divided $764.4 million of total revenue among the members, not including $13.4 million retained by universities that participated in bowl games during the 2020-21 football season to cover expenses.