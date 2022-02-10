Olympics: US wins gold in mixed aerials, first medal in discpline since 2010

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years.

Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-full.

The 28-year-old Caldwell, a 2017 world champion, is in her fourth Olympics but had never finished higher than 10th.