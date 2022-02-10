Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins second straight NFL MVP

The Associated Press 2021 NFL awards had a bit of everything, starting with Aaron Rodgers becoming the fifth player to repeat as Most Valuable Player.

‘’They’re all different. They’ve all unique in their own ways and this one feels the sweetest.”

Despite the turmoil of training camp and the headlines created by the Green Bay quarterback when he misled the public on his COVID-19 vaccination, Rodgers’s play on the field was superb. So much so that he earned 39 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Not even one of Tom Brady’s best performances — in his final season — came close in the MVP race, with the Buccaneers quarterback getting 10 votes.

Only Peyton Manning with five MVP awards is ahead of Rodgers, who said no announcement on his future in the NFL is imminent.

“There was something to how I felt walking off the field,” he said. ‘’I had great conversations with the Packers before I left town. There have been changes to the staff. Just comes down to weighing where I am at mentally and what the commitment is.

“I don’t fear retirement and moving on. I’m very proud of what I have accomplished over being in Green Bay for 17 years. Also still highly competitive and bitter taste from the NFC game. I was frustrated about things during the offseason and I feel like there’s so much growth. There were some things voiced privately, and I am thankful for the response. There were things done to make me feel special and important.’’

Aaron Rodgers poses with the MVP trophy Thursday night in Los Angeles. Dan Steinberg/Associated Press

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp got one vote for MVP, but he easily took top offensive player honors. Kupp and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (Comeback Player) and wideout Ja’Marr Chase (Offensive Rookie) will face off in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, a unanimous All-Pro like Kupp, led the NFL in sacks with a record-tying 22½. He joined brother J.J., a three-time winner of Defensive Player of the Year.

Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, who came in second to Watt for top defensive player — but 37 votes behind — was a unanimous choice for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Parsons not only helped the Cowboys turn around their defensive performance this season, but he was so dynamic he helped coordinator Dan Quinn win the assistant coach award.

Mike Vrabel’s work with the Titans earned him Coach of the Year. Despite using a record for a non-strike season 91 players, and losing his very best, running back Derrick Henry, for half the schedule, Vrabel led Tennessee to the AFC South crown and the conference’s top seed.

Rams veteran tackle Andrew Whitworth, who also played for the Bengals, won the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.