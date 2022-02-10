Pentucket beats Newburyport to take Cape Ann League Kinney Division title in girls’ basketball

“It’s been a long two months of just chipping away games, hoping we had a chance to play a meaningful game against them,” Pentucket coach John McNamara said. “Our girls just played really composed and under control, and it was a really nice team win.”

In the rematch, Pentucket stayed composed, earning a statement 63-45 victory at Newburyport — its sixth straight win — to lock up a league championship.

The Pentucket girls’ basketball team knew the stakes entering Thursday’s matchup against 14th-ranked Newburyport with a Cape Ann League Kinney Division title on the line. The players also recalled their last head-to-head bout, a 59-49 defeat on Dec. 20.

Pentucket (13-2) trailed by as many as 8 points in the first quarter, forcing McNamara to use an early timeout. He knew in that huddle that his team had matured from their last loss to the Clippers (14-2).

“I think that composure in that timeout, just kind of let the coaches know, alright, we’re gonna chip away and get back,” he said.

The script flipped from there. Pentucket used a 16-3 run in the second quarter to wrestle away the lead and never gave it back. The team mixed up its defensive coverages to stymie Newburyport and ramped up the offensive pressure, winning the second half, 37-23.

Junior guard Abby Dube had a team-high 18 points. Sophomore Gabby Bellacqua added 14 points and classmate Ava DiBurro tossed in 11 points off the bench.

“We had contributions from a lot of kids coming off the bench, and it was just one of those games where it was really a team win,” McNamara said.

It was Pentucket’s third win in four days as the season hits its home stretch. Pentucket will compete in the upcoming Spartan Classic hosted by St. Mary’s of Lynn and still has several battles ahead. To McNamara, every contest left is a marquee matchup.

“We always say that when you’re in high school, every game is a big game because you don’t get that many games,” he said. “We’ve got some tough games left, so we’ll take a day off tomorrow and [then] we’ve got to get back at it.”

Newburyport's MaKenna Ward (10) tries to work through a pick by Pentucket's Abby Dube (23) as she moves to guard Gabriella Bellacqua (24) Thursday night. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Before Thursday's game between Pentucket and host Newburyport, there was a moment of silence as part of "CAL vs. Cancer", in which players held cards with names of friends or relatives who have been affected by cancer. The Newburyport team is pictured. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In other games Thursday night:

Acton-Boxborough 49, Fenway 42 — Shannon Patrick (24 points) propelled A-B (6-9) to a nonleague win against the Panthers.

Abington 49, Plymouth South 23 — Olivia Maguire tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds and a block in the nonleague home win for the Green Wave (7-10).

Bridgewater-Raynham 59, Brockton 33 — Natalia Hall-Rosa (22 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals) led the Trojans (11-4) in the Southeast Conference victory. It is the ninth straight conference title for the Trojans.

Duxbury 49, Silver Lake 39 — Freshman Lyla Peters (14 points) led the Dragons (10-6) to the Patriot League win.

Falmouth 45, Dennis-Yarmouth 33 — The host Clippers (10-5) handed the Dolphins (12-1) their first loss in a big Cape & Islands League win. Tish Blackwood led the way with 14 points, Rachelle Andrade added 13 points and Teagan Lind had 10.

Greater Lowell 57, Lowell Catholic 34 — Kaelynn Tanner (11 points), Kendra O’Brien (10 points), Felicia Melendez (7 rebounds), and Gigi Ramos (7 rebounds) powered the Gryphons (9-4) to the Commonwealth win.

Lynn Classical 55, Medford 34 — Senior Molly Mannion tossed in 14 points and junior Akilah Brown scored 13 for the Rams (13-4) in the Greater Boston League matchup.

Norwell 74, Nauset 36 — Junior classmates Grace Oliver (23 points), Sara Cashin (13 points) and Chloe Richardson (11 points) helped the 16th-ranked Clippers (16-1) cruise to a nonleague road win.

Rising Tide Charter 47, South Shore Christian 18 — Johnny Tompkins dropped 33 points as the Herons (8-4) clinched the program’s first state tournament berth.

Salem 59, Salem Academy 44 — Cindy Shehu scored 32 points for the Navigators (12-5), but it wasn’t enough as the Witches (4-11) pulled away in a nonleague home win.

Scituate 59, Notre Dame (Hingham) 52 — Grace McNamara (18 points) and Emilia Rojik (17 points) propelled the host Sailors (11-6) to a nonleague victory.

Winthrop 44, Beverly 24 — The Vikings (11-6) clinched a spot in the state tournament, with Grace Fleuriel contributing 11 points and Julia Marcoccio adding 10.

Boys’ basketball

Beverly 85, Lynn Classical 49 — Gabe Copeland dropped a game-high 27 points, and added 6 rebounds and 5 assists to propel the No. 5 Panthers (17-0) to a nonleague win against the Rams.

Brockton 65, Bridgewater-Raynham 63 — Cameron Montiero netted 25 points and Ezekiel Johnson had 16 to push the Boxers (7-7) to the Southeast Conference win. Dan McLaren led B-R (9-6) with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Innovation Academy 65, Nashoba Valley Tech 34 — Jaydis Gonzalez scored 13 points and Sam Horace filled the stat sheet with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals for the Red-Tailed Hawks (11-3) in the Commonwealth win.

Natick 48, Framingham 34 — Ryan Mela posted 26 points for the Redhawks (8-6) in the Bay State Conference win.

Silver Lake 69, Duxbury 55 — Seniors Matt Wilmarth (23 points), Ben Buitenhuys (15 points), and Ryan Armstrong (14 points) led the Lakers (4-15) in the Patriot League tilt.

Walpole 65, Milton 45 — Seniors Ryan King (24 points) and Tommy Gabba (12 points) led the Timberwolves (10-5) to the Bay State Conference win.

Whitman-Hanson 75, Plymouth North 46 — Senior Amari Jamison (27 points) drained seven 3-pointers to propel the Patriots (10-7) to the Patriot League win. Senior captain Ryan Vallancourt had 15 points and seniors Malcolm Alcorn Crowder, Dylan Olson and Dom Masone all added 10 points in the senior night game.

Boys’ hockey

Lynn 4, East Boston 2 — Devin Copithorne had two goals and an assist for Lynn (2-13), and Stevan Downey and Matthew Cote added a goal apiece in the nonleague victory at Lt. Porrazzo Memorial Rink.

