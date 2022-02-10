How to watch Shaun White’s final ride in the Olympics

Shaun White is participating in the men’s halfpipe competition on Thursday night at the Beijing Olympics, and he has said it will be his final Olympics competition.

Format: There are three runs. A competitor’s top score from his three runs will be used to determine the winner. White is going ninth in each run.

Run 1: 8:30 p.m.

Run 2: 8:58 p.m.

Run 3 (final run): 9:25 p.m.

The backstory

He burst onto the scene at 19, a mass of red hair and death-defying moves. Shaun White. “The Flying Tomato.”

He won gold in halfpipe in Turin, Italy, in 2006. He followed it up with another in Vancouver in 2010.

For 16 years, he continued to push the limits, and transformed the sport in the process — he set the bar in a game that treasures progression above all else.

In 2006, he was the first man to land back-to-back 1080s. In 2010, it was the Double McTwist 1260 — “The Tomahawk,” he calls it; it’s a trick that’s still relevant today.

Now, at 35, White is calling it a career. He announced last week that not only would Beijing be his final Olympics, it would be his final competition of his career.

It’s a decision that’s been building since a soul-sucking training stop in Austria in November. He was dealing with nagging remnants from injuries to his knee ... and back ... and ankle. He got lost on the mountain with the sun going down. It was one of those rare times when snowboarding didn’t feel fun anymore.

“A sad and surreal moment,” he called it. “But joyous, as well. I kind of reflected on things I’ve done and looked at the sun going down and went, ‘Wow, next time I’m here, I won’t be stressed about learning tricks or worried about some competition thing.’”

His runs probably will not include a triple cork — the three-flip trick that Ayumu Hirano of Japan has landed twice in competition this season, but has not won with, because he could not link another trick to it.

Back in 2013, White worked on that trick for a time. Then, a different jump — the double cork 1440 — became the hottest thing in the halfpipe, so he abandoned the triple to work on that. The rest is history: The 1440 was not enough for him to win in Sochi. He missed the podium and came home empty-handed for the first time.

But four years ago in Pyeongchang, he linked two of them back to back and took his third gold medal.

“I’d never done that combination of tricks before and just put it down to win,” White said. “I mean, it’s a legacy performance.”

Now, he’ll try end his career with more hardware. But he’s not the favorite entering Friday’s final.

Watch Shaun White’s runs in previous Olympics

PyeongChang 2018

Sochi 2014

Vancouver 2010

Turin 2006

How he got here

White fell on his first run in qualifying while attempting his signature move, the Double McTwist 1260. He was mired in 19th place. Each rider gets two tries and only their best score counts.

After a 50-minute wait following his fall, White returned to the top of the pipe and nailed the same run he’d tried before.

The top 12 advanced, he finished in fourth.

“I can’t tell you the relief I felt off that last hit,” White said. “It was just the thrill and excitement to be going to finals.”

White came to Beijing after a bout with COVID-19, an ankle injury, a longer-than-expected journey through Olympic qualifying and a number of changes to his training schedule. But he made it to China with a cautious sense of optimism.

He is not considered a favorite and said he had a run he wanted to put down. Thanks to his clutch run in qualifying, he’ll get that chance.

