Shorthanded Bruins again dominated by Hurricanes

Not even a month after coming into the Garden and blowing out the Bruins, 7-1, the Hurricanes caught the Bruins reeling from the losses of Patrice Bergeron (head laceration) and Brad Marchand (suspension) and handed them another beatdown.

But coming into TD Garden Thursday night off back-to-back losses, the Carolina Hurricanes gladly took everything that came their way.

With two-thirds of their top line out, the Bruins weren’t in a position to give away goals — let alone a game.

The Bruins were shut out for just the third time this season (second by the Hurricanes’ Frederik Anderson) in a 6-0 loss, their second straight defeat since returning from the All-Star break.

So many of the Hurricanes’ goals felt like gifts. They were up, 1-0, early in the second period when a too-good-to-be-true opportunity fell in the lap of right wing Andrei Svechnikov.

Brandon Carlo did his best to cut off Vincent Trocheck after watching him buzz through the Bruins’ zone with little resistance. Carlo managed to knock the puck away from Trocheck, but when Carlo tried to clear it the other way, he didn’t get much on it.

The puck found Svechnikov in the slot, and he took care of the rest with a wrist shot from 33 feet that gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead.

It got worse from there.

Mike Reilly tried to slow the pace and survey the ice from behind the Bruins net midway through the second. But as soon as he fired the puck down the right wall to Curtis Lazar, Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear jarred the puck free. In a blink, Teuvo Teravainen recovered the puck and the Bruins were trying to stop a four on three. Teravainen found Martin Necas, who let one rip from outside the right circle. It bounced off Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark directly to Sebastian Aho, who scored his 20th goal of the season to give Carolina a 3-0 lead.

Brett Pesce’s goal in a mad scramble at 14:02 of the second put the Bruins in a 4-0 hole going into the third, and not much firepower to climb out of it.

Ullmark was in the net for the first time since the All-Star break. He started the final four games before the break while Tuukka Rask was sorting through his injury issues.

The Hurricanes got to Ullmark early, capitalizing on a power play at 8:26 of the first period. Trocheck had net-front presence when Teravainen fired a wrist shot from 33 feet. Ullmark couldn’t contain the puck, Trocheck was able to kick it to himself, and he punched it past Ullmark for his 13th goal of the season.

One of the Bruins’ few scoring chances came at the start of the third period when Nick Foligno maneuvered around defenseman Brady Skjei and fired a wrist shot that Andersen stopped with his chest. Foligno crashed into Andersen, the puck shook free, and it went into the net as it came off its moorings.

Officials ruled it goaltender interference, and it was upheld after a challenge by Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

The Bruins couldn’t stop the bleeding. Aho cashed in another goal at the 1:58.

