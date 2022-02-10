Watch the performances from Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim that scored the US two more gold medals

Chen completed his four-year odyssey to the prized medal with an almost flawless free skate, landing all five of his quads during his “Rocketman” program, set to a film score by Elton John. His routine inside the Capitol Indoor Stadium left the small crowd cheering on their feet and earned him 332.60 points — only three shy of his own world record. With the standout routine, he became the first American champ to stand on top of the podium since Evan Lysacek in 2010.

Figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Chloe Kim cruised to the Olympic podium on Thursday with dominant performances in their respective sports, blowing away the competition with apparent ease and earning two more gold medals for the United States at the Beijing Games.

Meanwhile, fellow American Chloe Kim soared past the competition — both literally and figuratively — with one of her best performances to date on the halfpipe during a strong opening run, earning the defending champion her second gold medal at only 21 years old. No one else in the field came close to matching the skill level or height of her tricks, which included a front and backside 1080. Even Kim appeared shocked by how well the routine went.

With both Chen and Kim racking up two more gold medals, the United States now has three in total, following snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis scoring the first during the snowboardcross on Wednesday.

