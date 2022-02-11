Chris Rock is coming to the Wilbur for five shows

Stand-up comedian Chris Rock will stage five shows at the Wilbur Theatre March 30-April 1, the venue announced Friday.

Rock has not performed in Boston since he stopped at the Wang Theatre in 2017 as part of his “Total Blackout Tour.” He’ll perform shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 30 and March 31, and a 10 p.m. show on April 1.

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. today at TheWilbur.com.