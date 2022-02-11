Chris Rock is coming to the Wilbur for five shows

Stand-up comedian Chris Rock will stage five shows at the Wilbur Theatre March 30-April 1, the venue announced Friday.
Rock has not performed in Boston since he stopped at the Wang Theatre in 2017 as part of his “Total Blackout Tour.” He’ll perform shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 30 and March 31, and a 10 p.m. show on April 1.
Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. today at TheWilbur.com.
Rock, 57, broke out as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in the early 1990s, which has led to a prolific stand-up, acting, and producing career, Emmy and Grammy awards, and a turn hosting the Oscars. Most recently he starred in the fourth season of the FX show “Fargo.”
Advertisement
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com