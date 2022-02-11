fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Puzzle game show ‘Lingo’ set for a comeback

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated February 11, 2022, 34 minutes ago
RuPaul (pictured at the 2020 Emmy Awards) will host the fourth US iteration of "Lingo," which premiered in 1987 and is currently a hit in the UK.Invision for the Television Academy

A lot of people are hooked on Wordle, the daily game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word. That’s why social media is lousy with Wordle scores these days. Last month, the creator sold the game to The New York Times.

Well CBS and executive producer RuPaul Charles are on it. They’re teaming to bring back a puzzle game show called “Lingo,” which premiered in the US back in 1987, was revived twice after that run, and is currently a TV hit in the UK. “Lingo” has similarities to Wordle, enough so that some game fans have called out Wordle as a copycat.

Advertisement

On the show, which RuPaul will host, teams of two face off in fast-paced rounds to guess letters that reveal words. At the end of each episode, the two winning teams compete in a final showdown. No premiere date has been announced yet.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video