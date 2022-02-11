Puzzle game show ‘Lingo’ set for a comeback

A lot of people are hooked on Wordle, the daily game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word. That’s why social media is lousy with Wordle scores these days. Last month, the creator sold the game to The New York Times.

Well CBS and executive producer RuPaul Charles are on it. They’re teaming to bring back a puzzle game show called “Lingo,” which premiered in the US back in 1987, was revived twice after that run, and is currently a TV hit in the UK. “Lingo” has similarities to Wordle, enough so that some game fans have called out Wordle as a copycat.