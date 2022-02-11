Boston’s first WeWork gets OK to change to lab space

Oxford Properties on Thursday won approval from the Boston Planning and Development Agency to change 155,000 square feet of vacant office at 745 Atlantic Ave., just across the street from South Station, into space that could be used for life-science research and development, office space or a combination of both.

Boston’s first WeWork — and one that was, at one point, the co-working operator’s largest US facility — will soon be transformed into lab space, in the latest example of the region’s landlords swapping offices for biotech laboratories.

In 2014, the 11-story brick office ushered in WeWork’s boom times in Boston, with the co-working juggernaut rapidly becoming the city’s second-largest occupier of office space. The company’s disastrous 2019 public stock offering, and then the realities of the pandemic, preceded WeWork breaking its lease with Oxford at 745 Atlantic — a move that led to a lawsuit for breach of contract — leaving the landlord with a downtown office that stood 75 percent vacant.

“We decided to use the vacancy as an opportunity to future-proof the building, to reinvent the building and really secure our investment in the building for the next 50 years of our ownership,” said Oxford’s Chris Whittier at the virtual BPDA meeting Thursday evening.

The change to lab at 745 Atlantic is one of several office-to-lab conversions planned across the region, including at John Hancock’s former headquarters in the Seaport, at a time when demand from biotech tenants appears insatiable.

Oxford is using the top two floors of 745 Atlantic as space to house the mechanical equipment needed to run a lab, rather than adding a tall mechanical penthouse to the building’s roof. That design means there won’t be any additional height added to 745 Atlantic. Bringing mechanicals inside a building, rather than atop a roof, had been suggested at a hearing on lab development and zoning held by City Councilors Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty last summer.

Transforming an existing office building into a lab, rather than building from the ground up, is both a more sustainable approach to construction, and one that allows Oxford to meet the city’s emissions and sustainability goals, Oxford said.

Kathryn Friedman, a member of the proposal’s impact advisory group, said at the BPDA meeting that, while she supported that approach to sustainability, some neighbors still were not comfortable with bringing lab uses into the neighborhood.

“There still are many people in the Leather District who do not support this lab use, and that should not be ignored,” Friedman said.

Oxford has tapped Gilbane Building Co. to start construction this spring without a tenant pre-leased, and aims to have the building ready for occupancy by mid-2023, said Mark McGowan, a vice president with Oxford and its head of development in Boston.

“We’re ready to go,” McGowan said.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.