Founder of tech-diversity nonprofit Resilient Coders to resign

Delmar Sentíes’ departure as executive director of Resilient Coders comes at a tense moment for the technology industry, which has faced fierce pressure to be more diverse and inclusive in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. In Boston, the move comes as leaders across the community bemoan the industry’s slow pace of progress in hiring, promoting, paying, and treating people of color equitably.

“I’m frustrated,” he said of the Boston tech industry’s approach to diversity and inclusion. “It’s not just about getting more people of color into [coding] jobs, it’s about recognizing the economic oppression that is rife in our city and doing something about it.”

David Delmar Sentíes, the leader of Resilient Coders, a Cambridge-based nonprofit that trains people of color for careers in software coding, said Friday he intends to resign this year, because he believes that workforce development initiatives are not enough to dismantle the systemic racism plaguing the technology sector.

He intends to step down at some point this year. It is not fully clear what he intends to do next, but he will remain in the Boston area and finish writing a book about the fight for economic and racial justice in technology, which he plans to publish in early 2023.

Delmar Sentíes founded Resilient Coders in 2014, after leaving his job at PayPal.

The organization started with the goal of mentoring high school students for careers in technology. Since then, it has grown into a sizable presence in the Boston area, training hundreds of low-income people of color in software development, and placing them into jobs at notable companies in the area.

As part of the program, students enroll in a five-month coding boot camp, and learn the Java programming language. Unlike some other coding boot camps, students at Resilient Coders do not pay for their training, and will be paid a stipend of $1,000 every two weeks to learn coding skills. The organization also does not charge students a portion of their future wages if it helps get them hired, departing from a commonly held practice in the industry. (Resilient Coders has a nearly $2 million annual budget, and paid Delmar Sentíes $130,000 in salary, he said.)

After graduation, students trained by the organization have gotten hired at a variety of companies in the area, including Wayfair, Athenahealth, and Boston Globe Media.

Despite the program’s success, Delmar Sentíes said much more needs to be done to dismantle systemic racism in Boston’s tech sector.

“It’s not about the skills,” he said. “It’s about the systemic barriers that preclude non-white people, especially from entering the tech workforce and succeeding in the tech workforce.”

In his next chapter, he aims to address those systemic barriers, but is unsure whether that will be through a new nonprofit, consultancy, or other mode.

Broadly, he wants to reform hiring practices to get rid of wealth and racial bias around a few central tenets: Hiring timelines should be shorter, making it less burdensome for people who have no income during that time; elite institutions should be less favored; coding boot camps should not cost money or charge students a portion of future wages as a hiring fee; and hiring managers should not expect employees to dedicate personal time to create “side projects” to showcase their initiative.

It’s certain to be a challenging task. Boston’s technology sector has been slow to change, despite numerous promises by industry leaders to do better.

Still, Delmar Sentíes believes he can harness this moment to enact broader change.

“I know I don’t maybe sound it, but I’m optimistic,” he said. “I do think that there is a critical mass of progressive techies who want to see this change happen ... We just need to push.”





