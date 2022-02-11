Drag performer Milk to host free disco skating show in the Fenway on Saturday

Milk, also known as Dan Donigan, is an internationally recognized drag performer and fashion model who trained as a competitive figure skater in Boston from 2005 to 2012. He returns to the city he still considers home this weekend to host “Dance Party on Ice,” a high-energy, disco skating performance presented by Joy Skate Productions.

Milk is returning to Boston this weekend to host a free skate show on Saturday being held at the Rink at 401 Park near Fenway.

Drag performer and fashion model Milk will host a free skating event this Saturday at the Rink at 401 Park.

“It’s a fun dance party on the ice,” Milk, who appeared on the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” said in a phone interview. “We’re going to try to get the neighborhood involved, get passersby involved — all while putting on a damn good skating show.”

Advertisement

The event will feature a number of internationally acclaimed figure skaters who have competed at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, as well as talented skaters from around Boston, Milk said. Following the show, spectators will be invited onto the ice to join the performers.

“We hope to inspire some future Olympians,” he said. “Being engaged on the ice is such a cool thing. Even for people who don’t really know how to skate. If you’re given the opportunity to skate around a rink a few times, you’d be surprised what you can [do.]”

Milk said he got involved with the Joy Skate event through his years living in Boston and training as a competitive figure skater. The stage name “Milk” emerged in the last two years he was living in Boston, but it flourished when he moved to New York City, where he lives now.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of success and enjoy my life performing on stages as a drag queen, and I’m excited to bring my drag creativity and persona onto the ice,” Milk said.

Advertisement

Milk will be the “hostess” of the evening, and will close out the show with a performance to “end the party right.”

The event takes place on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. The show is free, and skate tickets cost $10 for adults, and $6 for college students and kids under 12. Guests can also expect a mix of cozy cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages from Time Out Market’s Après Skate Van, and Eastern Standard Provision Co.’s artisanal signature soft pretzel bites, as well as the gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle. Trillium Brewing’s taproom, which overlooks the ice, will also be open.

The Rink at 401 Park. Samuels & Associates

















Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.