The votes are in. This is the best sugar cereal, according to Globe readers.

Last week, Globe food critic Devra First gave us her definitive ranking of the best and worst sugar cereals. She declared Lucky Charms “magically delicious, indeed.” We wanted to know: Do Globe readers agree?
So we created an ultimate breakfast cereal bracket and asked you to weigh in: Which childhood comfort should be crowned champion?
Sixteen different sugary cereals went head-to-head over the course of four rounds of voting. And after more than 19,000 votes, we have a winner.
Let’s break it down, round-by-round. (Scroll to the bottom to see the full bracket.)
Round 1
Cap’n Crunch (64.5%) vs. Corn Pops (35.5%)
Frosted Flakes (59.5%) vs. Frosted Mini Wheats (40.5%)
Lucky Charms (63.6%) vs. Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries (36.4%)
Froot Loops (62.4%) vs. Apple Jacks (37.6%)
Trix (59.5%) vs. Fruity Pebbles (40.5%)
Cocoa Puffs (66.9%) vs. Cocoa Pebbles (33.1%)
Cinnamon Toast Crunch (80%) vs. Reese’s Puffs (20%)
Honey Nut Cheerios (65.9%) vs. Golden Grahams (34.1%)
Round 2
Frosted Flakes (60.8%) vs. Cap’n Crunch (39.2%)
Lucky Charms (54%) vs. Froot Loops (46%)
Cocoa Puffs (58.9%) vs. Trix (41.1%)
Honey Nut Cheerios (52.1%) vs. Cinnamon Toast Crunch (47.9%)
Semi-Finals
Frosted Flakes (62.4%) vs. Lucky Charms (37.6%)
Honey Nut Cheerios (69.8%) vs. Cocoa Puffs (30.2%)
Finals
Frosted Flakes (54%) vs. Honey Nut Cheerios (46%)
And the winner is . . . Frosted Flakes!
