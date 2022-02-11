What to make for Super Bowl snacks this Sunday

Give the fans something a little different this year on Super Bowl Sunday. Instead of pizza from your favorite corner spot, make these little pizza rolls in a big cast-iron skillet to enjoy while watching the game. No big skillet? Divide the rolls into 2 cake pans, or set them in a rectangular baking pan. Use a ball of pizza dough from the supermarket and cut it in half so rolling is easier to manage. The weight of prepared dough varies from 16 to 28 ounces; use what you can find, preferably 22 ounces or more. Don’t worry too much about the exact weight, just go with the flow on this one, adjusting the filling to fit your dough. Spread it with prepared tomato sauce, grated cheese, thin slices of pepperoni, and a nugget of string cheese that ends up in the middle. Before baking, sprinkle everything with Parmesan. Long after the game is over, your family is going to be begging for these little rolls, and they couldn’t be easier.

Spicy Chicken Wings with Avocado Green Goddess Dip.

If you’re looking for a great snack or easy meal, try these marinated and roasted chicken wings with ample black pepper and loads of lemon. They marinate for 30 minutes, then roast for 50. While the wings are in the oven, blend the avocado for a dip with parsley and scallions, mayo, yogurt, and lemon. When the wings are fully cooked, give them a few minutes more under the broiler to brown and crisp the skin. Serve them right out of the oven with the cooling dip. Finish any leftover dip with tortilla chips or pretzels or thin it with buttermilk to make a dressing for coleslaw.

Mini Taco Cups.

These taco bites are fun. They’re cute. They’re tasty. And they’re coming soon to a table in front of a TV near you. Made in a muffin tin, the taco cups have corn tortillas as the base with a filling of black beans, plenty of cheese, and spicy ground chicken, turkey, or beef. To make the cups, square off corn tortillas by cutting off the round edges. You will need to warm them slightly to make them flexible; a microwave is the fastest route to do this or wrap them in foil and heat them in a low oven. Then press them into muffin cups and bake them for a few minutes to firm them up. The meat filling, with chunky salsa and canned beans, takes only a few minutes to prep. After the cups are shaped, fill them, bake again, and top with avocado and sour cream.

Crispy Potato Skins with Kielbasa and Cheese.

A bar food staple since the 1980s, potato skins have remained popular for their simple but classic pairing of crispy potato and melted cheese. For the Super Bowl, they’re a perfect addition to the snack buffet. To get extra-crisp skins, bake large russet potatoes, scoop out the flesh (turn it into potato pancakes the next day), brush the insides with butter, sprinkle with salt, and bake the empty skins a second time. Fill them with browned kielbasa and Gruyere, or another cheese you like, and broil them briefly to melt the cheese and crisp the top edges yet again. Sour cream and chives finish the dish. Bake the whole potatoes in advance, if you like, but wait to halve them until you’re ready to bake the scooped-out skins. Don’t skip the sour cream; it adds an essential tang.

Chicken Tenders with Chipotle-Yogurt Sauce.

Baked and breaded chicken tenders taste a lot like the deep-fried version. These stay juicy in the heat of the oven from a quick brine (up to two hours is sufficient; don’t let them sit overnight because the vinegar in the brine will start to pickle the tenders). While they bake, make a yogurt dipping sauce with canned chipotle peppers, which shine here. Chop them with whatever sauce clings to the pepper as you pull it from the can. Save the rest of the peppers to add to chili, beef stew, or a chicken casserole.

