The Youth America Grand Prix returns to Worcester

There, the young hopefuls — along with the winners from the dozens of other semifinals held in the US and across the globe — compete to clinch scholarships to top ballet academies.

The Youth America Grand Prix, which bills itself as the “American Idol” of ballet, is a series of auditions for ballet dancers ages 9-20. The best of the 400-plus dancers slated to perform at the Worcester semifinal event, which runs through Feb. 13, will go on to the final competition in Tampa in April.

Hundreds of young dancers descended on Worcester’s Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts beginning Feb. 10, hoping to plié their way into the ballet big leagues.

Advertisement

There is a livestream of the Worcester auditions available to the public on the Grand Prix’s website, yagp.org.

Sergey Gordeev, the founding director of external affairs for the Grand Prix, said the organization allows dancers to get the attention of more dance schools than they would through a typical one-by-one audition process — and allows dance schools to choose from a wider talent pool.

“It gives a dancer anywhere, say in the Boston area, a way to pretty much have the world of dance at their feet,” said Gordeev in an interview with the Globe. “It’s not just that we give dancers a way to realize their dreams — we give them bigger dreams to dream about.”

A dancer rehearses on stage during a break as hundreds of dancers auditioned for the Youth America Grand Prix on the stage of the Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in 2021. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

This year, the seven judges at the Worcester semifinal include Broadway performer Monique Smith, former New York City Ballet soloist Antonio Carmena, and associate director of the Boston Ballet II program Peter Stark.

The auditions are in the contemporary and classical categories, and there are auditions for soloists, duos, trios, and ensembles. The Grand Prix event also includes master classes for the dancers.

Advertisement

Since it was founded in 1999, the Grand Prix has worked with “almost 200,000 dancers,” Gordeev said, and awarded more than $4.5 million in scholarships to dance academies. Now, he added, 450 alumni of the organization are dancing in 80 companies around the world, including the Boston Ballet.

Gordeev said that even though only 10 to 15 of the semifinalists are expected to go on to the finals, some of the judges “are able to offer scholarships on the spot” to the ballet schools with which they are affiliated.

“The future of ballet as an art form depends on young generations of artists being educated to become the artists of tomorrow,” said Gordeev. “It’s really not about who makes it to the finals and who doesn’t. It’s about really getting them to experience the joy of dance right there on the spot.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com