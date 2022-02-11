Blind date: ‘I can’t believe I said something as nerdy as “Do you know what Coruscant is?”’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

LAST THING SHE READ: The Happiness Hypothesis by Jonathan Haidt

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Exploring new places

ALAN H.: 35 / market research analyst

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HIS HOME: Overflowing bookshelves

HIS HOBBIES: Singing in church choir

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, BRIGHTON AND BROOKLINE

WARMING UP

Maeve My best friend, a longtime reader, convinced me to fill out an application.

Alan I had seen an ad and thought I’d give it a shot. I thought I might have some good luck in being set up by a third party.

Maeve I was heading straight from a work meeting, so I poured myself a glass of wine and hopped on Zoom.

Alan Between ending a work meeting and grabbing my food, I didn’t have the time to go through any kind of pump-myself-up playlist.

Maeve I logged on and Alan was already there. Alan has a friendly smile and great hair.

Alan She is very cute. (I’m not great at describing people physically. I would be hopeless if I ever had to give a description to a sketch artist.)

VOCALIZING

Maeve We talked about where we’re from (I’m from Connecticut, Alan’s from Virginia), our families, why we ended up in Boston, and what we like to do for fun.

Alan We covered the gamut talking about jobs, interests, family, and travel, but also went on a bunch of different tangents.

Maeve Alan was super easy to talk to. We talked about places we had traveled pre-pandemic, and how he had gone on tour with his choir to Europe and even sang in Westminster Abbey.

Alan It was really fascinating to hear about her time living abroad when she was younger. We talked about new habits or regrettable decisions we made over the course of the pandemic. The conversation flowed really well, she was great at picking up on a topic, sharing something about herself, and prompting more from me. I definitely felt that we clicked.

Maeve I ended up with sushi from Genki Ya. I’ve never had their salmon tartare before and it was delicious.

Alan I ordered the slow-braised duck breast and a Havana 1957 cocktail from Blossom Bar in Brookline.

Maeve Alan was very open and honest the whole time, which I found attractive.

Alan I think I gave her a rather accurate impression of myself, for good and ill (hopefully mostly good). I was explaining an inside joke from college, and I can’t believe I said something as nerdy as “Do you know what Coruscant is?” but that happened because I was so comfortable.

PERFECT PITCH

Maeve Things wound down organically. We had both finished our dinners, so we decided to exchange numbers and call it a night.

Alan I think we easily could have talked more, but I also wanted us to end the evening on a high note.

Maeve Alan asked for my number and we made plans to meet up.

Alan I made sure to get her number and said that I’d like to see her again.

Maeve Yes, we had a great time chatting so I think we’ll try to meet up in person.

Alan I am planning to see her again.

POST-MORTEM

Maeve / A-

Alan / A

