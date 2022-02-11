Design ideas: Black walls and lighter furnishings create a modern dining room

1 A Room & Board extension table does double duty for dining and crafts. The shape of the top and the splayed legs lend midcentury appeal while the Calligaris chairs are more contemporary. They’re also lightweight, stackable, and wipeable.

When Cynthia Vallance’s clients requested a dark and moody dining room, her first question was, “How far do you want to go?” Together with the designer, the couple, who recently moved into the Somerville condo with their 4-year-old, decided on black walls paired with lighter furnishings. As for style, Vallance opted for a mix of contemporary, mid-century, and traditional. “They adored the charm and quirkiness of the house, which was built in 1910, but wanted a modernity and contrast that would make it their own,” she says.

2 The jagged lines of the sculptural branch chandelier mirror the waves of the wallpaper. The chandelier stretches the length of the table to provide even lighting.

3 Vallance installed crown moldings as a transition between the dark walls, painted Farrow & Ball Railings, and the Abnormals Anonymous wallpaper — a longtime favorite of the designer — on the ceiling.

4 Hanging the drapes higher than the window frame gives the room the look of more height. “The couple agreed on the fabric because the pattern of the lines reminded them of the husband’s shirts,” Vallance says.

5 The bar under the leaded glass window is a one-of-a-kind piece handmade in the early 1940s by Navy sailors as a gift for the owner’s grandfather.

6 The durable Loloi rug stands up to the wear and tear of a young family. Its traditional patterning ties to the home’s original elements and counterbalances the funky pattern of the wallpaper.





Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.