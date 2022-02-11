Five things to do in and around Boston, Feb. 14-20

Head to Peabody’s Black Box Theater to see Tony Di Meglio as he performs his show Young Sinatra. Di Meglio sings songs made famous by Ol’ Blue Eyes, including romantic numbers for the occasion. Shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets from $25. ne-arc.org/black-box-events/

Wednesday

Love First

Children’s book author, motivational speaker, and former minor league baseball player Chris Singleton will present Unity in Our Communities: Empowering Kids and Communities to Put Human Dignity First, a Discovery Museum webinar. Singleton will discuss privilege, racism, and empathy. Free; donations welcome. 7 p.m. Register at discoveryacton.org.

Starts Wednesday

Sci-Fi Time

Sci-fi fans, rejoice! The 47th Annual Boston SciFi Film Festival & Marathon comes to the Somerville Theatre, offering live events and virtual options, through February 21. In-person tickets for individual screenings are $15; a festival pass costs $190 and includes access to the 24-hour movie marathon and other events. bostonscifi.com

Opens Thursday

Show of Smarts

Science and art unite in Young Nerds of Color, a show capturing the experiences of underrepresented scientists of color. Presented by the Underground Railway Theater at Central Square Theater, it highlights themes of struggle and visibility, but most of all, hope. Tickets start at $25 with discounts for students and seniors. Runs through March 20. Times vary. centralsquaretheater.org

Opens Thursday

Banksy, Explored

An exhibit of legendary British street artist Banksy’s work will be on display in Harvard Square, at a building owned by the Coop, until April 3. The anonymous artist is known for his political themes and mischievous pranks. Organizers say the exhibit comprises authenticated privately-owned works. Tickets start at $40 for adults. banksyexhibit.com

