Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

2021′s Talking Points
I always enjoy Dave Berry’s column, but this year’s was especially funny (“Dave Barry’s Year in Review,” December 26). Who knew the pandemic could be so funny?
Bernadette Nadeau
Fitchburg
It’s a shame that we have to wait a year to hear Barry’s take on the events of the passing year. He provides insight, laughs, and head-scratching reactions to the events in our world (actually, he included Mars this year, too).
John Schlesinger
Saugus
Another side-splitting column. I was careful to read this while not eating or drinking. The risk of choking and/or milk squirting out the nostrils was too great. I loved the running gags of Major, Tom Brady, and the Washington Football Team. I won’t say Barry has outdone himself, because he is always hilarious, but 2021 did provide excellent material. Like he said, who could make this up? America has become insane. I have yet to travel to Japan, but when I do, you can bet your last yen I will be tucking his excellent travel log, Dave Barry Does Japan, in my carry-on. It’s too valuable a book to risk in checking.
Brenda Pizzo
Boston
OMG, FABULOUS recap of 2021! We are all crying from laughter!
Merrill Linton
Lake Leelanau, Michigan
Thank you for printing Barry’s “Year in Review” each December. I’m 85 and a 60-year reader of the Globe and this is the highlight of the year for me.
Phyllis Cahoon
Carver
I have never read funnier nonfiction. I can’t write more, there’s a German shepherd at the door telling me he’s here to fix my cable TV.
Alan Weiss
East Greenwich, Rhode Island
Huge thanks to Barry for making perfect sense of 2021. Exactly what I was hoping to read — please double his pay.
Laura Scanlon
Cotuit
Barry’s annual column is one of the few things that is truly LAUGH OUT LOUD FUNNY. Repeatedly. Reliably.
Margaret Ross
Jamaica Plain
I have to tell you how much I enjoy Barry’s humor, sarcasm, and style of conversational writing! I used to read his column regularly, years ago. Thank you for showcasing his wry humor again!
Cynthia Milnes
Amherst, New Hampshire
Barry’s article was truly the only thing that made me laugh hard in the past two years (except for his “2020 Year in Review,” of course!). I don’t know why pointing out the absurdity of current events and our responses to them is so funny, but it sure makes them all the more bearable.
Susan Meyer
Franklin
I believe that one day I will die laughing while reading a story by Dave Barry. Happy 2022, at least we hope it will be, but we don’t really think it will happen.
Janet Curra Jellis
Freeport, Maine
Creating Traditions
I always enjoy Kendra Stanton Lee’s work (Connections, “Father Christmas,” December 26). Nice touch.
Charles Webster
Wickliffe, Ohio
Here in Worcester, there is a beautiful house with a glassed in sunroom which, in [the holiday] season, houses an old-fashioned, poured plastic, 5-foot Santa all to itself. It is pure magic to pull around the corner and see Santa overseeing his hilltop in his red cozy glow. Hats off to the author’s dad for the same Christmas magic.
katemc
posted on bostonglobe.com
Though my circumstances are not the same as those of the author’s dad (my dear wife has decided to stay with me — despite my eccentricities), we have one of those little plastic Santas in our collection of Christmas paraphernalia, too. Like your dad’s, he’s a little worn for wear nowadays but this morning he’s lit up and taking his place adjacent to the fireplace (it’s not on so he’s safe there). Thanks for a great Christmas story.
fmrbostonguy
posted on bostonglobe.com
