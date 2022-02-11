For sale: Homes with presidential addresses

$769,000
42 LINCOLN STREET / MILTON
SQUARE FEET 1,962
LOT SIZE 0.23 acres
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1.5
LAST SOLD FOR $540,000 in 2017
PROS This 1890 Colonial on an oversized lot abuts Kelly Field and its tennis courts and playground. Enter through an enclosed porch, and the sunny living room at left has hardwood floors. The dining room features a built-in corner hutch and glass sliders that open to a large deck with a wooden privacy screen. The yard beyond is large and level with a firepit area. The remodeled kitchen sports soapstone countertops, stainless appliances, a farmhouse sink, a breakfast bar, and exposed brick; the pantry holds a new powder room. On the second floor, find two bedrooms, a laundry room, and a full bath. The third floor holds two small, carpeted bedrooms; there’s an office area in the basement. CONS No garage.
$794,900
109 WASHINGTON STREET / WESTWOOD
SQUARE FEET 1,771
LOT SIZE 0.13
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR $446,000 in 2015
PROS Fronted by a farmers porch, this 1922 Colonial in Islington has a tiled foyer. Stairs are to the right, the kitchen is straight ahead, and a sunny living room with a hardwood floor is to the left. Wood flooring continues into the adjacent dining room, which features a vintage built-in Nutone stereo that still works. Another door leads to the updated kitchen with tile flooring, white cabinetry, new black granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Nearby, there’s a newer bath with a tiled shower. The back door in the kitchen leads to a screened porch and small deck with a kiddie slide attached. Upstairs, all the bedrooms have wood flooring and ceiling fans while the updated bath features a double vanity with tons of storage. CONS It’s set on a busy thoroughfare.
