Black mental health professionals spotlight resources for locals looking for care

Access to mental health services was the focus of the sixth episode of Black News Hour, one of two February shows in celebration of Black History Month.

Local health experts and advocates emphasized the importance of centering wellness and detailed inclusive resources available for Boston’s communities of color.

Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker, the founding director McLean Hospital’s College Mental Health Program, and Dr. Christine Crawford, National Alliance of Mental Illness Associate Medical Director, talked about creating a culture that encourages mental health discussions.