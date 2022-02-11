fb-pixel Skip to main content
Black News Hour

Black mental health professionals spotlight resources for locals looking for care

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated February 11, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Dr. Martin Pierre, a psychologist, has been elected the first Black president of the Massachusetts Psychological Association.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Access to mental health services was the focus of the sixth episode of Black News Hour, one of two February shows in celebration of Black History Month.

Local health experts and advocates emphasized the importance of centering wellness and detailed inclusive resources available for Boston’s communities of color.

Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker, the founding director McLean Hospital’s College Mental Health Program, and Dr. Christine Crawford, National Alliance of Mental Illness Associate Medical Director, talked about creating a culture that encourages mental health discussions.

Dr. Martin Pierre, the first Black president of the Massachusetts Psychological Association and co-founder of Ashmont Counseling Associates, LLC (ACA), gave advice on how to find a culturally-competent mental health therapist. Psychologist Charmain F. Jackman, founder and CEO of InnoPsych, Inc., also visited the show.

Advertisement

Tanoy Burton, founder and executive director DeeDee’s Cry, an organization advocating for suicide prevention and mental health awareness, talked about maternal mental health and the upcoming DeeDee’s Cry Mental Health While Black Summit on Feb. 18.

Dr. Simone Ellis joined the show to share her goals as the new medical director at The Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center and to speak to the challenges people are facing while living during the coronavirus pandemic.

See more about the topics discussed, and watch the episode below:

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video