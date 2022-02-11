Boston Police issue warning after a series of suspicious person incidents in South Boston

Boston Police on Thursday issued a warning for residents, especially those in South Boston, regarding a series of incidents where an unidentified man has entered homes after telling people he has a package for them.

Police said detectives are investigating several reports in South Boston where a man says he’s delivering a package then “enters the resident’s home while they are inside.”

“In each incident, the victims report that they were not expecting any packages, and when they further questioned the suspects’ intentions, the suspect flees the location,” the statement said.