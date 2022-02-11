COVID-19 numbers could improve enough to lift Boston’s indoor vaccine requirement ‘in the coming weeks,’ public health commissioner says

Mayor Michelle Wu earlier this week laid out a trio of data thresholds that must be met before she will lift Boston’s vaccine requirement for indoor dining, gyms, clubs, and theaters. First, the city’s ICU capacity has to be below 95 percent. Ojikutu said Friday it was currently at 89 percent.

Speaking at a virtual city council hearing Friday, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director at the city’s public health commission, said that core metrics guiding the city’s pandemic response are all trending in the right direction.

Boston’s top public health official is optimistic about COVID-19 trends in the city, saying she expects all three thresholds that will trigger the lifting of proof-of-vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces to be met in coming weeks.

Advertisement

Also, the city’s daily COVID hospitalizations must dip below 200 a day. While the city has yet to cross that threshold, with latest data indicating the city is at 387 hospitalizations a day, the numbers are down significantly from mid-January, when the city was averaging more than 780, Ojikutu said.

“That’s significant progress,” she said.

Lastly, the city’s community positivity rate must fall below 5 percent. The city’s latest data indicates Boston is at 7.4 percent community positivity, which represents an improvement over numbers from last month. Ojikutu said in early January the community positivity rate for Boston was 32.7 percent.

“Based on our current projections, I anticipate that all three of these thresholds will be met in the coming weeks,” she said.

Ojikutu made the comments while being questioned by city councilors during a hearing on Wu’s toughed COVID-19 vaccine requirement for municipal workers. The hearing was requested by four councilors who signaled support for public safety unions who remain locked in a brutal fight with the mayor over the mandate, which dropped an earlier option for city workers to get tested regularly in lieu of shots.

Advertisement

The unions charge that Wu ignored collective bargaining agreements Acting Mayor Kim Janey reached with the unions last year, and they say it is wrong for the mayor to make vaccination a condition of employment with the city.

Wu’s administration has maintained that vaccination requirement is important to protect public health. During Friday’s hearing, Ojikutu reiterated the significance of vaccinations in combatting the virus.

“Vaccines are a critical component of this pandemic, of getting through it. we know that they are safe, they are a very effective way to protect ourselves, particularly from severe illness and hospitalization and death,” she said.

On Thursday, Wu announced an agreement with Boston Teachers Union that will ease the vaccine mandate on educators. The agreement allows educators to be tested regularly for COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination, but only during periods of lower virus transmission. At other times, unvaccinated teachers would either have to use accrued time or take unpaid leave.

The negotiation represented progress for Wu in an ongoing and increasingly acrimonious labor dispute — but it also marked a significant, if metrics-driven, retreat from her original vaccine mandate, which lacked a testing opt-out.

Currently, Boston is barred from enforcing the mandate amid a legal challenge from several first responder unions. But the city intends to enforce it if and when the stay is lifted, a process that would begin with placing unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave.

The teachers union’s deal protects its unvaccinated members from being fired, as long as they abide by the twice-a-week testing requirements. But other unvaccinated city workers could risk termination if their unions do not come to similar understandings with the Wu administration. Wu said in December that the vaccine requirement would be a condition of employment for city workers, meaning they could be fired if they did not comply.

Advertisement

The vast majority of the city’s roughly 19,000 employees have been inoculated, a number that has grown since Wu announced her mandate in December. Just 367 educators remain unvaccinated, a tiny fraction of the union’s 8,403 members, the Boston Teachers Union said this week.

This developing story will be updated.

































Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.