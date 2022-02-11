Cassellius warns against school staffing shortages that ‘erode’ student learning in op ed

“As we enter the pandemic’s third year, America’s public schools are at risk of defaulting on their moral obligation to millions of children,” she wrote.

The piece, published just days after Cassellius announced that she would step down from BPS’s top role, said that staffing shortages, especially among teachers, have intensified over the last few years.

Months ahead of her own departure from Boston Public Schools, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius warned that local and national teacher shortages are causing harm to children and called for state and federal solutions in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

Cassellius pointed to a 20 percent job-vacancy within BPS’s food services department since the summer, daily bus monitor and driver shortages, and her own need to step in to substitute teach when more than 1,000 staff members were out as local examples of what schools around the country are facing.

“And that’s in addition to teacher and other staff absences that can erode children’s learning experiences,” she wrote.

Staffing shortages have been one of the many problems that have plagued Cassellius’s tenure, which began in 2019 and will end when the academic year finishes in June.

Cassellius also noted that nationally, fewer college graduates are choosing teaching and that a third of current teachers are considering leaving their positions early.

“Once seen as a stable career that came with the potential to make a significant positive impact on a community, teaching can no longer compete with positions offering more flexibility and higher pay,” Cassellius wrote.

“To avoid a mass exodus of exhausted educators,” Cassellius recommended offering retention bonuses, writing that “America’s teachers have weathered some of the worst of the logistical and cultural battles of COVID-19, and they’ve earned this recognition.”

She also argued that the federal government needs to step in to create solutions. She suggested the government should offer free college tuition to students who have committed to teaching in public systems and loan forgiveness to teachers who have been in the profession for at least 10 years.

“Let’s also set a national minimum starting salary for teachers of $75,000 per year,” she wrote. “And let’s eliminate fees for teacher’s licenses, tests, and fingerprinting.”

Instead of allowing states to set standards for and administer teaching licenses, Cassellius called on the US Department of Education to create a uniform system that would set nationally high standards. A national licensing system would also allow teachers to move from state to state without having to retake exams, which are different across the country. (Cassellius let her own license lapse for a short period last year after failing to take the state’s licensing exam following her move to Massachusetts from Minnesota.)

Beyond teaching staff needs, Cassellius also proposed an AmeriCorps program for teaching aides and assistants, school bus training for military personnel, improvements for America’s crumbling schools, and funding for the student mental health crisis.

"Our teachers and other staff need help, but most important, our students are depending on us," Cassellius wrote. "They get one chance for a solid education. For their sake, we must map a way forward that draws more people to education careers and keeps good teachers in the classroom."





























Like school districts and employers across industries, Boston Public Schools has faced intense staffing challenges for the better part of two years, challenges made worse by the pandemic.

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.