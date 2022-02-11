Cellphone video of IRS agent assaulting tenant in East Boston leads to arrest

As the victim’s two dogs paced nearby, Stasio ordered the man to raise his arms, then yanked his backpack from his shoulders and walked away with it.

“Call 911, please, please!” the victim screamed as he was grabbed by the back of the neck and slammed to the ground by a man later identified by police as Joshua Stasio, 39, an Internal Revenue Service agent.

The assault was captured on video by a resident watching from his window as one man tackled another on a busy street in East Boston’s Maverick Square a week before Christmas.

“He owes me money for rent,” Stasio can be heard shouting on the cellphone video, which was shared with the Globe by the man who recorded it under the condition that he not be identified.

“Are you alright?” a bystander yelled to the victim as he stumbled away from Stasio.

“Yeah, he’s alright,” Stasio shouted as he walked away. “He just ran (expletive) five blocks to get away from me.”

After reviewing the video, police arrested Stasio, who lives in Topsfield, on charges of armed robbery, strangulation and assault and battery, according to court records. At his arraignment in December, he pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. He was ordered to stay away from the victim and several witnesses. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 3.

The IRS did not respond to inquiries about whether Stasio, a supervisor in the IRS’s criminal investigations office in Boston, remains at work. Stasio’s lawyer, Terrence Kennedy, said “the situation is way overblown” and that Stasio “didn’t rob anybody and he didn’t strangle anybody.”

“It certainly is a tough time to be a landlord. It’s a tough time to be a tenant, too,” he added. “We’re going through a very difficult time over the last couple of years because of the pandemic.”

The victim said Stasio chased him from his home and attacked him because he was several thousand dollars short on that month’s rent. He said he told Stasio he had been hospitalized after suffering a seizure and dislocating both of his shoulders, making it difficult to work, but that he planned to borrow the money to pay him.

“He threw me on the ground and started strangling me . . . then he turned me over, punched me in the left eye and began pulling my arms,” said the man, who added that he had never been late with rent before and was stunned by the attack. “It seemed like he just lost his mind.”

The man, a property manager who had managed Stasio’s Webster Street property for a year-and-a-half and had been a tenant there since the summer, paid him $7,850 a month in rent for the three apartments.

On the morning of Dec. 17, the man said he heard Stasio pull up in his car and rushed out the back door with his dogs, a yellow Labrador and a German shepherd, to avoid a confrontation.

“I know he has a huge temper and I knew he was going to get ugly,” said the man, who added that he had received “crazy text messages and threats” from Stasio about the overdue rent. He said Stasio chased him for blocks, then tackled and choked him as people screamed for him to stop and warned they were calling police.

“I couldn’t breathe,” said the man, adding that he believed Stasio was on duty at the time since he was carrying his badge and gun. “These are the people who are supposed to protect us.”

Last year, Stasio filed a complaint in Brighton Municipal Court against two former tenants of his East Boston building, alleging they failed to pay the full amount of rent during the first year of the pandemic and owed him $6,900. That case is pending.

Police received a flurry of 911 calls about the December assault and found the man with a welt on his cheek, according to a police report. When they found Stasio at his property on Webster Street, he told police he had stopped by to show the units to a prospective buyer, then discovered his tenant had left and ran after him to discuss the overdue rent.

Stasio told police the tenant “took a swing at him” and so he forced him to the ground and “gave him a pop to try to calm him down,” the report said. Stasio said he told the tenant, “you seem distraught, I’m going to take your bag back to the apartment so we can talk.” He said he left the bag, which contained a laptop and other belongings, inside the tenant’s apartment.

At first, police took Stasio’s gun but let him go, the report stated. But after watching the cellphone video, officers concluded that criminal charges “were appropriate” and arrested Stasio, the report said.

“I’m just lucky someone got a videotape because I feel like if no one recorded it he probably wouldn’t have got arrested,” the tenant said.

The witness who took the video said during a brief telephone interview that he was working from home when he heard someone yell. He looked out the window and “saw the agent tackle the guy.”

He said he grabbed his phone to record the incident and shared it with police so they’d have an accurate account of what happened.

“I’m glad I was able to record the video,” he said. “Otherwise it would be tenant versus federal agent and that likely wouldn’t go the tenant’s way.”

