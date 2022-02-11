Coast Guard makes second dramatic rescue of fisherman off Mass. waters in past week

“Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew medevacs a fisherman having trouble breathing from the fishing vessel Jean Marie, 58 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Feb. 9, 2022,” the website says. “The Jean Marie crew requested Coast Guard assistance reporting the fisherman had some chest congestion and trouble breathing aboard the vessel.”

The Coast Guard posted the video clip , shot by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel, to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website used by branches of the military.

Authorities on Friday released dramatic video footage of the US Coast Guard rescue Wednesday of a fisherman who had trouble breathing while aboard a vessel 58 miles southeast of Nantucket.

In the clip, a Coast Guard rescuer is seen being lowered from a chopper down to the vessel.

The fisherman is later hoisted up to the helicopter in what looks to be a metal basket.

The rescue Wednesday came about a week after the Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann, an extrication that was also captured on video Feb. 3.

That fisherman was on a vessel known as the Sea Rambler and had seriously injured his arm in a hatch door, Coast Guard officials said. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod were flown in to help safely remove him from the boat.

The call for help in that earlier case came in around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3, according to Petty Officer Emma Fliszar, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard.

“They contacted us via satellite phone,” she said last week.

Fliszar said a rescue swimmer was deployed first and then a basket was lowered down to pick up the fisherman from the boat. The Coast Guard captured the rescue on video and shared some of the footage on Twitter.

In the video, a rescuer is lowered down to the boat as it crashes through intense waves. A basket follows and the man is hoisted up to the helicopter, clutching his splint-wrapped arm, the wind whipping around him.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.