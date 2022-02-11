‘Disturbing’ TikTok threat spurs increased police presence at Henderson School

Police are closely monitoring the Dr. William W. Henderson K–12 Inclusion School in Dorchester Friday after district leaders became aware of a TikTok threatening a shooting at the school.
Boston Public Schools reported the “disturbing” and “troubling” post to both its Office of Safety Services and Boston Police, according to a notice from Secondary School Superintendent Eugene Roundtree.
Although “they do not believe this threat to be credible,” Roundtree wrote, BPD and Safety Services “are still going to have an extra presence at the school throughout the day and will monitor the day closely.”
The threat comes after several outburst of violence have broken out at the Henderson School this academic year. Both school principal Patricia Lampron and a blind student were injured after separate attacks in the fall. And last week, two teachers were hurt while breaking up a fight.
Advertisement
The recent violence have led some parents and advocates to call for increased safety measures at the school.
Roundtree asked in the notice that parents monitor students social media use, advise appropriate behavior, and if they noticed a threat of any kind, to “notify a school staff member right away.”
“Sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff, even if they are not credible,” Roundtree wrote.
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.