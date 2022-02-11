‘Disturbing’ TikTok threat spurs increased police presence at Henderson School

Police are closely monitoring the Dr. William W. Henderson K–12 Inclusion School in Dorchester Friday after district leaders became aware of a TikTok threatening a shooting at the school.

Boston Public Schools reported the “disturbing” and “troubling” post to both its Office of Safety Services and Boston Police, according to a notice from Secondary School Superintendent Eugene Roundtree.

Although “they do not believe this threat to be credible,” Roundtree wrote, BPD and Safety Services “are still going to have an extra presence at the school throughout the day and will monitor the day closely.”