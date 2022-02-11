Dracut police ask public to help identify 2 suspects in $12k robbery case

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly forged a fraudulently obtained check and stole over $12,000 from a business in Dracut, police said Friday.

The business owner told police in October that a check he had mailed out to a vendor was stolen, forged, and cashed, Dracut police said in a statement. Detectives began investigating and believe two suspects who obtained the check, falsified the name of the payee, changed the amount, and cashed the check at a local ATM, the statement said.