Electrical unions donate van and equipment to Madison Park Technical Vocational High School

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103 in Boston donated the van, with a decorative wrap in the school’s colors and “Madison Park Electrical Dept.” written on the side, the union said in a statement. The Quincy-based New England Contractors Association of Greater Boston donated the equipment, including power tools, hard hats, PPE and branded merchandise that filled the van.

Two labor unions representing electricians donated a brand new van filled with $10,000 worth of new electrical equipment to Madison Park Technical Vocational High School in Roxbury Wednesday, the union said.

Madison Park students and staff greeted the IBEW Local 103 and NECA representatives outside the school to help bring in the donations.

“The students were just thrilled to see all the new equipment they’ll have the opportunity to use and of course we as instructors appreciate how it will enhance our lessons” said Michael Norris, electrical instructor at Madison Park, in the statement. “The donation is really going to go a long way for Madison Park’s electrical program.”

The donation was part of a joint effort to support public and vocational education and “the future of the electrical construction industry,” the statement said. Graduates from Madison Park can apply to a four-year apprenticeship program in Dorchester with the IBEW Local 103 and the NECA, the statement said.

“Madison Park is very grateful for this generous donation,” said Madison Park Head of School Sidney Brown in the statement. “IBEW Local 103 and NECA offer so many amazing opportunities to our students and graduates. Now, they have truly gone above and beyond to support our school and to help us give our electrical program students the best possible education in their chosen field.”

Contractor McDonald Electric also helped coordinate the donation initiative, transferring the van title from IBEW Local 103 to Madison Park, the union said.

“Giving back to the cities and towns we work in is a pillar of both the NECA and Local 103 organizations and truly all our partnerships” said Kristen Gowin, executive manager of NECA. “We hope this equipment serves the students well and that we’ll see many of them again soon coming through the doors for our apprenticeship program!”

