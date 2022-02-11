Everett superintendent found surveillance cameras in her office, her lawyer says

The cameras, were found in the ceiling of the office of Superintendent Priya Tahiliani around Jan. 28, said the lawyer, Benjamin Flam.

The Everett schools superintendent who accused Mayor Carlo DeMaria of racial and gender discrimination last month recently found surveillance cameras in her office, her lawyer said Thursday.

“It’s extremely disturbing that shortly after filing suit against the city and the mayor, surveillance cameras were indeed found in Ms. Tahiliani’s office ceiling,” Flam said. “The authorities have been notified and while they’re investigating, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Tahiliani, who is Indian-American and the city’s first superintendent of color, filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination on Jan. 17. In it, she alleged that DeMaria and the city’s school committee have intentionally undermined her and retaliated against her for hiring other people of color.

Advertisement

“The institutional racism championed by Everett’s Mayor, Carlo DeMaria, and his cronies on the now re-formed School Committee is palpable,” Tahiliani alleged.

In her complaint, she accused DeMaria of trying to oust her from the position to which she was appointed two years ago. During Tahiliani’s tenure, DeMaria pushed for a city charter change that made him a voting member of the school committee. The school committee was expected last month to vote on numerous measures that would curb the superintendent’s authority, including a request that she no longer attend committee meetings. Most of those measures were shelved, however, after Tahiliani filed the complaint.

Her contract runs through 2024.

Two committee members said Tahiliani recently told them about the recording devices, which were first reported by the Everett Leader Herald.

“The superintendent brought that to my attention and she said she has informed the federal authorities about the situation, which I’m glad she did because that’s a very concerning issue,” said Marcony Almeida Barros.

Advertisement

School committee member Samantha Lambert said Tahiliani told her at a recent subcommittee meeting “that the entire building was swept, that devices were removed.”

“From my understanding, they were live,” Lambert said. “They weren’t relics.”

Deanna Deveney, a spokeswoman for the mayor, directed questions to school officials, saying she was not privy to any information about the devices.

“Mayor DeMaria condemns any such actions and believes that any parties responsible should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.

Audiovisual equipment has proved problematic in the past for Everett officials.

In October 2020, the video record of a contentious City Council meeting had disappeared by the following morning. That meeting featured a dispute between several councilors and the city’s first Black female councilor, Gerly Adrien, who was being pressured to resign rather than participate in meetings via Zoom during the pandemic. Councilors had blamed Adrien’s Zoom connection for sound problems that were later traced to faulty city equipment.

The video of the public meeting was erased from the city’s broadcasting system, Deveney told the Globe at the time. The city referred the matter to the local and state police, the Middlesex District Attorney, and the FBI, Deveney said.

Asked about the status of that investigation, Deveney said Thursday that authorities had “conducted a thorough investigation but were unable to determine the source of the breach.”

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.