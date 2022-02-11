Ex-Fall River mayor granted another extension on prison surrender -- March 4 this time

Correia, 30, was scheduled to report to a prison in New Hampshire on Monday. But that date has now been extended to “no later than noon” on March 4, court filings show.

Jasiel Correia, the former mayor of Fall River sentenced to six years for bribing marijuana companies vying to open dispensaries in the city and defrauding investors in a smartphone app he helped create, has been granted another extension for reporting to federal prison.

A series of requests have prompted Correia’s five postponements. He has asked to remain free while he appeals his convictions, while helping his family’s small business get through the holiday business season, and while Omicron makes prisons risky.

Advertisement

Correia’s lawyer, William Fick, declined to comment.

Correia, charismatic and ambitious, was 24 and on a meteoric rise when he was elected the city’s youngest ever mayor. But that trajectory quickly descended into greed and corruption as Correia swindled friends who invested in SnoOwl, a smartphone app he helped create while in college, then used his position as mayor from 2016 to 2019 to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from businessman who needed his approval to open marijuana dispensaries in Fall River.

At trial in May, jurors heard evidence that Correia used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle that included extensive travel, expensive hotels, Rolex watches, luxury cars, and $300 bottles of cologne.

Jurors convicted Correia of 21 counts of wire and tax fraud and extortion. Woodlock later tossed 10 of the convictions for insufficient evidence.

At Correia’s sentencing, Woodlock said it was Correia’s narcissistic personality that proved to fuel both his upward trajectory and downfall. He also remarked on Correia’s “absolute lack of remorse.”

Prosecutors on Thursdayargued against Correia’s “broken record request for additional time” in their most recent opposition motion: “The government opposes defendants continued delay tactics.”

Advertisement

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.