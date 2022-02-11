Fallout continues in Westford over racist taunts of Wayland girls basketball player

“The social and emotional impact this event has had on our student-athletes and the entire Wayland school community is damaging,” Easy wrote. “In discussion with our School and Athletic administration, we have decided that at this point Wayland Public Schools will not be competing in any athletic events this Spring against Westford Public Schools.”

Wayland Superintendent Omar X. Easy notified Westford school officials of his decision in a Feb. 3 letter, saying his school has been greatly harmed by the insults hurled from Westford students during the game on Jan. 28.

Racist taunts aimed at a Black Wayland High School girls basketball player during a recent game at Westford Academy have prompted Wayland officials to pull their teams from any spring games against Westford, according to letters sent by school leaders.

Advertisement

Westford officials have also expressed outrage over the incident. In a statement dated Feb. 2 posted on the town’s website, the co-chairs of the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee said they “strongly condemn such actions.”

On Friday, Westford Academy principal James Antonelli sent a letter to parents acknowledging the “last two weeks have been very difficult for our high school and the community of Westford.”

Antonelli did not specifically mention the racial taunting of the Wayland student, but outlined steps the school district and town have taken to address diversity and inclusion in recent years.

Each has developed their own equity and inclusion committees, and principals of all nine schools are assigned to the school’s panel, Antonelli wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Globe.

More public discussion is expected Monday from the Westford School Committee during a regularly scheduled meeting. The “Incident at the Westford vs. Wayland Girls Basketball Game,” is listed as an agenda item, according to the online post.

Advertisement

The item calls for the committee to vote on a resolution “in support of those impacted by the actions of our students,” and reaffirm its commitment to “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and anti-racism work in our district.”

The committee’s chairman, Chris Sanders, declined to comment on the resolution ahead of the meeting.

Easy, the Wayland superintendent, detailed some of the abuse directed at the basketball player from his district at the game in his letter to Westford Superintendent Christopher Chew

“Racist, disparaging, and insensitive remarks targeting one of our athletes were made, referring to her as a ‘pineapple head,’ ‘you need to hit the gym,’ and ‘what does it feel like to be the only black player on the team,’” Easy wrote. “It is inconceivable that one of our students had to endure such disrespectful behavior throughout the entire game.”

Wayland and Westford compete in the Dual County League. In his letter Friday, Antonelli said Westford student athletes are required to watch a video and sign a pledge issued by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, to support diversity, equity and inclusion. “We will also do this as the spring season begins,” Antonelli wrote.

A spokeswoman for the MIAA said Wayland teams would not be at a disadvantage if they opt out of playing Westford in the spring season.

“Should Wayland remove Westford Academy from their schedule they would then seek a new opponent to fill the Westford Academy games in their schedules,” said Tara Bennett, director of communications for the MIAA. “These games would not be considered a forfeit as final spring schedules have not been submitted. There is no impact on standings because the spring season has yet to begin.”

Advertisement

The family of the Wayland student could not be reached for comment.

In its letter, Westford’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee expressed support for her. “[W]e stand in solidarity with the Wayland High School student who suffered these taunts, and we wholeheartedly support [Westford] principal James Antonelli and commend him for his swift and appropriate leadership,” the letter said.

The committee didn’t elaborate on the steps taken by Antonelli in response to the taunting episode.

Easy said Wayland is open to working with Westford officials to address the matter.

“We stand ready to collaborate with Westford to create and foster a safe and anti-racist environment for all of our students and student-athletes,” Easy wrote in his letter.

Kathy McCabe of the Globe staff and correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.