Lawrence man to plead guilty in death, rape of 13-year-old girl who had drugs in her system

The defendant, Carlos Rivera, 49, will plead guilty in Essex Superior Court to charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child, rape, indecent assault and battery, and distribution of class B drugs to a minor, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

Previously released court records allege Rivera drove Ricard to Lawrence General Hospital on the afternoon of May 20, 2019. He stopped his car, flagged hospital employees, and then walked over to a nearby sewer drain, records allege.

Rivera discarded “something into the sewer,” according to court records, and “got down on both of his knees and made certain those items went down the drainage sewer.” Then he drove away, and Ricard was soon pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the legal filings.

Investigators later reached into the sewer and found two cut-up white plastic straws; an orange cigarette filter; and a small bag with white powder, according to authorities.

A 16-year-old girl told police that Rivera had touched her inappropriately at his apartment on May 17 or 18, according to records, and a witness who was at Rivera’s apartment on May 19 told police she saw Rivera give cocaine on a mirror to two teenagers who snorted the drugs using cut straws.

The filing did not say whether there is evidence that those straws were the same ones that investigators found in the sewer.

Authorities also have alleged that Rivera may have committed sex and drug-related crimes against “more than a dozen” other potential victims, including minors.

Court documents obtained by the Globe, which include descriptions of interviews and other evidence collected by investigators, reveal how Rivera allegedly lured teenage girls to his apartment, offering them drugs, alcohol, and money in return for sex acts.

A search of Rivera’s phone by investigators on May 25, 2019, revealed more than 7,000 photographs of girls “estimated to be in their teenage years,” according to an affidavit, and numerous pornographic web searches, some of which were done in the early hours of May 20, the day of Ricard’s death.

According to interviews in an affidavit, Rivera video-recorded his assaults on the teen girls he lured to his first-floor apartment at 59 Bellevue St. in Lawrence and solicited sexually explicit photographs from the girls he victimized.

One woman told investigators she bought “one gram of dope” from Rivera at 7:30 p.m. on May 20, 2019, about three hours after Rivera dropped off an unconscious Ricard at the hospital, court filings said.

The woman told investigators she “used to party” at Rivera’s apartment “five or six years ago.” Teenage girls as young as 13 would be there, she said, and Rivera would claim they were his cousins. But one of the girls opened up to her, she said, and told her the girls weren’t actually related to him, according to legal filings.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.