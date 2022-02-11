fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man fatally shot in Brockton on Thursday night

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated February 11, 2022, 34 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Thursday night in Brockton, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said.

The man was fatally shot outside 102 Ash St. around 11 p.m., said Beth Stone, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office. No arrests have been made, she said.

State Police assigned to the county’s district attorney office and Brockton Police are investigating the shooting, Stone said.

No other information was immediately available.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.

