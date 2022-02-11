Maria Baldwin, first Black woman school principal in the Northeast, had ‘a deep understanding of children’

Educator and activist Maria Louise Baldwin was a “a lady if ever a lady existed,” the poet E.E. Cummings wrote, blessed with “charming manners and a deep understanding of children.”

The Northeast's first Black woman school principal, Maria Baldwin, was an educator for 42 years, widely lauded for her academic stewardship by parents and professors alike.

In 1889, Baldwin was named principal of the Agassiz School in Cambridge, becoming the first Black woman to serve as principal in the Northeast.

Under Baldwin’s leadership, the Agassiz became one of the best schools in the city, attracting the children of many old Cambridge families and Harvard University professors. Cummings was one of her students and later recalled her in his book, “Six Nonlectures.”

“Never did any demidivine dictator more gracefully and easily rule a more unruly and less graceful populace,” he wrote. “From her I marvellingly learned that the truest power is gentleness.”

Despite her talents as a teacher, Baldwin was not hired by the Cambridge public schools until the city’s Black community led protests on her behalf. She was appointed principal after being recognized as an outstanding educator and in 1916 was named schoolmaster.

Outside of her teaching career, Baldwin belonged to many civic and educational organizations. In 1893, she founded the Woman’s Era Club, one of the first groups for Black women. In 1903, she was elected president of the Boston Literary and Historical Association and advocated for Black civil rights.

Baldwin was born in 1856 in Cambridge and attended public schools in the city. She began her teaching career at segregated schools in Maryland before returning to Cambridge in 1880.

Baldwin’s home was a meeting place for Cambridge’s Black community and is now a national historic landmark. She died suddenly in 1922 of heart disease while speaking to the council of the Robert Gould Shaw House Association in support of a settlement house in South Boston.

In 2004, the Agassiz School was renamed the Maria L. Baldwin School.

