MassDOT retrieves traffic cones thrown onto frozen Charles River by vandals

“They were obviously not easy to retrieve,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in an interview Friday evening. “Our team has been evaluating the situation for a few weeks now, and today was a good day to get out there.”

The cones were set up to create a buffer between cars and cyclists, but already the state has had to replace them three times after vandals tossed roughly 100 to 150 of them onto the icy Charles , according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

State workers on Friday retrieved dozens of traffic cones that vandals had thrown onto the frozen Charles River from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge, where the orange markers were placed in November as part of a pilot program to widen bicycle lanes, officials said.

Six engineer-divers from the department’s Underwater Operations Team who typically perform inspections on bridges and other underwater infrastructure were diverted to the Charles, where they spent about four hours removing the cones, Gulliver said.

The surface of the river remains frozen, but divers were sent because they are trained and accustomed to the hazardous conditions of working on the water, he said.

The cones have been on the ice for weeks, and some had frozen into place and were difficult to remove, Gulliver said. With a warmup coming in the next couple weeks, MassDOT wanted to be sure to remove the cones while the river remains frozen.

“We didn’t want to see those sink to the bottom of the river, where they would be very difficult to retrieve,” Gulliver said.

MassDOT is working with State Police and the departments in Boston and Cambridge to address the vandalism, and the department urged anyone with information about the vandalism to contact police.

Officers have increased patrols of the bridge to help ensure that vandals will be caught if they return, Gulliver said.

He said the cones were placed temporarily on the bridge while testing the widened bike lanes. After enough data on the trial has been gathered and officials determine the best placement for the cones, , they will likely be replaced with permanent bollards.

