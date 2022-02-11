N.H. town ends 25-year winter event due to climate change

A New Hampshire town is ending its annual winter event because of unpredictable weather conditions due to climate change, saying melting ice and lack of snow have made planning the event difficult.

John Sherman, the director of Hanover Parks and Recreation, said the town's annual Occom Pond Party has been canceled multiple times within the last seven years because of warming winters.

"Without reliable winter weather, the challenges become insurmountable when planning an event that’s dependent on snow and ice,” Sherman said.