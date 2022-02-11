Salem officials condemn ‘hateful, antisemitic messages and threats’ directed at city’s health department

“These actions are unacceptable, repugnant, and worthy of condemnation by everyone, regardless of your perspective on the COVID mitigation measures enacted and modified by the Board of Health to help protect public health,” the statement said.

In a statement posted on the city of Salem’s website Friday, officials said members of the city’s Board of Health and Health Department staff “with names perceived to indicate that they are Jewish” were sent “hateful, antisemitic messages and threats” that were delivered online, by email, and over voicemails.

Salem public health officials have been targeted by threats and antisemitic messages in recent weeks, which has prompted community leaders to speak out and condemn the attacks.

Advertisement

“As community leaders in Salem, we stand united to express our unequivocal rejection of these antisemitic attacks, our condemnation of attempted intimidation – especially when it so clearly focuses on targeting an individual based on their race, ethnicity, or religion – and our solidarity with our neighbors who volunteer and serve our community thoughtfully, diligently, and objectively on our Board of Health and the staff in our Health Department who support them in that work.”

The statement was signed by Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, US Representative Seth Moulton, state Senator Joan Lovely, state Representative Paul Tucker, and dozens of other officials, including members of the Salem City Council, School Committee, and Board of Health, as well as the presidents of Salem Hospital and Salem State University.

“We reject and condemn vile, racist, antisemitic, and regressive attacks – whether online or in person. We support those who volunteer for public service, despite these atrocious and utterly unacceptable actions and messages,” the statement said. “And we urge every member of our community to join us in asserting with absolute clarity that Salem is no place for hate.”

The incidents have been reported to Salem police and the Anti-Defamation League, the statement said.

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.