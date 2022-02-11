‘Thanks, New York Times’: Some people say their Wordle streaks were reset — but the Times is on it

The problem surfaced as Wordle traffic was redirected from its original website to the New York Times’ site this week. The company recently purchased the game from its creator, Josh Wardle, in a seven-figure deal announced last month.

Some users of the uber-popular word game Wordle woke up to an unwelcome surprise Friday as they dove into the latest puzzle: their current streaks — stats they’d been logging for weeks and a source of bragging rights — had suddenly vanished.

While fervent Wordle fans knew the newspaper was taking over their new favorite pandemic pastime, they weren’t expecting the P-E-S-K-Y interruption.

“Streak reset to 1,” one person tweeted Friday. “Thanks, New York Times!”

But the Times assured players Thursday night that it was well aware of the issue and that more information was coming soon.

“Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your ‘current streak’ has been reset today,” @NYTimesWordplay said in a tweet, as grumblings bubbled up online. “Our Games team is currently investigating. Stay tuned for more Wordle updates.”

A few hours later, the Times said it had “identified the problem affecting users’ streaks and are actively working on a solution.”

“Thank you for your patience,” the Times tweeted.

But “patience” wasn’t a word that obsessive players were willing to accept.

And those who play Wordle first thing in the morning seemed unaware of Thursday’s announcement about the issue.

“What did you do,” one concerned player tweeted to the Times after noticing their streak had vanished.

“Wordle moved to the NYT website and it RESET MY STREAK as a result,” another person wrote in mock frustration. “I am canceling my subscription and filing a motion to sue the times for psychological damages.”

“Come on @nytimes,” another tweeted. “You can’t just casually drop in new fonts and reset my #Wordle cache. This is how society breaks down.”

In a follow-up statement Friday morning, a Times spokesperson said that shortly after the company began redirecting traffic to its Wordle site Thursday, they identified an issue “that affected how a player’s Current Streak was calculated.”

“We discovered the root of the issue and deployed a solution around 7 p.m.,” the statement said. “We can confirm this solution is working for users that visited the New York Times’s Wordle page after the fix was released.”

While the company said it was seeing “promising indicators that all other statistics were successfully transferred for a majority of our users,” it was “continuing to investigate reports of some users having issues.”

Spoiler alert — people who solved Friday’s puzzle said the answer was appropriate given the situation. No, it’s not panic.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.