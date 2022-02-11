A two-season weekend is in store with potential record highs, followed by cold

Pops of mild weather before mid-March are not anything new but the frequency of such days is increasing. . Winter happens is changing and that affects the seasons on either side.

As we come up on the second weekend February, we can expect one day to feel like spring with near record high temperatures and the other like winter. The record set for Saturday’s date was 58 degrees, back in 1999. But we’ve also seen big snow storms with nearly 18 inches on February 12, namely in 2006. This year it will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday. But the following day it will remain in the lower 30s.

Advertisement

The number of 50 degree days or higher in February and the first half of March is increasing due to climate change. NOAA

The word spring certainly conjures up a lot of feelings for most of us. You might be like my Mom who is a skier and so she loves the winter and wants it to continue as long as possible. Others start looking forward to spring around the time the last leaf has fallen, dreading the darkmonths of winter.

Highs on Saturday could hit 60 in a few isolated locations. NOAA

If you’re already searching for signs of spring, they are easy to find. For me spring arrives in waves with the lulls of winter in between growing shorter until eventually the cold and snow has washed away.

Spring in early February is simply an increase in light. We can even mark the end of the darkest three months with solar spring, which just happened a few days ago. As daylight grows, the birds become more chatty in the morning and even in a year with deep snow cover, that sound of cheerfulness is unmistakable. Long before baseball fields are humming, early blooms dot the landscape with snowdrops and crocuses popping up on south facing areas weeks before north facing ones.

Of course this time of year can also bring a snowstorm, but typically the snow will melt faster than it would a month or two earlier. There will be a storm passing to our east on Sunday and the sky will look wintery, along with the possibility of coastal snow showers which could dust the ground or even leave an inch, especially over the cape and the islands.

Advertisement

There is the chance of some light snow, mainly over Southeastern Massachusetts during the day Sunday. NOAA data

By Monday a midwinter air mass will keep temperatures in the 20s.. The cold won’t last. Seven days after I’m writing this, temperatures look to once again be in the 50s along with 20 more minutes of daylight and fewer than two weeks until meteorological spring on March 1. We might like to define the seasons by specific dates but nature follows its own calendar, I find it a lot more interesting than ours.