Vegan vendors get ready for the return of RI VegFest

“We were very surprised and very excited by the response … and then the world just came to a screeching halt” due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dionne said. “We got such great feedback on it that we just got to work planning the next one — even though we didn’t know when it would be and what it would look like.”

Happily, she said, the event sold out quickly and hundreds of people without tickets were turned away at the door.

PROVIDENCE — Robin Dionne spent five years planning the state’s first vegan festival prior to its launch in February 2020, at the WaterFire Arts Center. With a capacity of 1,600 attendees for the one-day exposition, she wasn’t sure if even half that number would show up.

The “we” is Dionne, 40, and her now husband, BJ Mansuetti, 35, whom she met in 2019 as she was putting the finishing touches on RI VegFest 2020.

The couple founded Ampersand Creative Co., an agency that plans and hosts large-scale community events, including RI VegFest, and provides design and multimedia services. While they called off RI VegFest 2021 due to the pandemic, they did stage a scaled-down outdoor vegan food and beer festival in September called Vegtoberfest at Trinity Beer Garden in downtown Providence. It was such a success (selling out with 1,300 attendees over three sessions for the day), that they plan on making it an annual event — in addition to the yearly RI VegFest, which is resuming this weekend as a two-day event.

Dionne said that while this year’s RI VegFest, to be held Saturday and Sunday at WaterFire Arts Center, sold out “very quickly,” additional late-afternoon session tickets have been added and may be purchased (for $8) on the event’s website, www.rivegfest.com. About 2,700 attendees are expected over the two days, along with 85-90 vendors — showcasing everything from plant-based food to vegan products and services — from around the country.

”There are so many small businesses that have popped up during the pandemic … and I am excited that they will be a part of this year’s VegFest,” Dionne said. “People really took a chance and opened up vegan businesses at a time of extreme uncertainty, and I think it’s really important to support them and continue making Providence a destination for vegan food.”

Vendors said they are looking forward to being a part of the Providence vegan scene at RI VegFest and meeting not only attendees but other vendors.

”I’m so excited to be able to do this event after two years,” said Elizabeth Fradin, founder of Warren-based Beth Bakes vegan and gluten-free specialty crackers. “It’s been a long pause. I’m looking forward to meeting other like-minded vendors.”

Karen Krinsky, owner of Like No Udder vegan ice cream parlor in Providence, said that she, too, is looking forward to seeing other vendors, as well as “reconnecting with old customers and meeting new ones.”

Krinsky said she thinks RI VegFest attendees will enjoy the “mini-ice cream novelties” — including gluten-free mini-ice cream sandwiches and nutty buddies — she is preparing for the event.

Rich Gaccione, owner of Providence-based Born from Pain foods, which specializes in bread and seitan (made from vital wheat gluten and spices), said he is excited to share seitan samples with RI VegFest guests.

”People are often surprised that it’s not a bland, tasteless, goopy [meat] alternative,” Gaccione said. “It’s flavorful and has that meat texture that some people want — and it’s high in protein and low in fat and cholesterol.”

Gaccione, who has lived in Rhode Island for more than 25 years, said he is excited by the transformation that has brought so many plant-based options to consumers. ”The vegan scene was pretty grim back then,” he said. “I am happy to be a part of the growth in the Providence area.”

Dionne, who lives in Cranston with her husband and two rescue pugs, said that while growing up in Smithfield, she would travel to Boston every weekend for plant-based food.

”It’s unbelievable to see the growth here,” she said, mentioning first and foremost Plant City, the plant-based Providence food hall and the event’s primary sponsor.

And while Dionne and Mansuetti are busy preparing for this weekend’s event, they are also planning other events — including the first Vermont VegFest in 2023. Dionne said she is confident the inaugural event in Burlington will be as big a hit as its Rhode Island counterpart.

”I believe that VegFest is so successful because people are becoming more open-minded, and while they might not be ready to be vegan or vegetarian yet, they say ‘Let me check it out and see what it’s all about’,” said Dionne, the communications director for HealthSource RI, which connects Ocean State residents to low-cost and no-cost health care. “What’s the worst that can happen? If you don’t like the food, try something else. I didn’t eat tofu for my first 15 years of being vegan and it’s because I didn’t know what to do with it. Now it’s my No. 1 go-to.”

She said the goal is for RI VegFest to provide a welcoming environment for everyone — not just vegans.

”There are not going to be videos playing of animals being harmed or anything like that,” Dionne said. “It’s going to be a fun, informative event with delicious food options.”