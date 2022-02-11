🏈 The wackiest Super Bowl bets you can make in Rhode Island 💰

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 367.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Vaccinated with two shots: 839,134 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 451

Test-positive rate: 3.9 percent

Currently hospitalized: 259

Total deaths: 3,375

There’s some bad news for Rhode Island sports bettors this Super Bowl weekend: the Sportsbook Rhode Island app is not accepting wagers on the length of the national anthem or the color of Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning coach’s head.

But you can pretty much bet on every other facet of Sunday’s big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s a quick guide to some of the wackiest bets you can make.

🏈 Let’s start with the most standard wagers. As of 6 a.m. Friday, if you just want to bet on the Rams to win the game, you would have to put up $19 to win $10. If the underdog Bengals win, a $10 bet would score you $16.

🏈 The current point spread is Rams -4, which means that a $10 wager on the Rams to win by more than four would win $9. Same with a $10 bet on the Bengals to lose by less than four. If the Rams win by exactly four, you would get your money back. You can also wager on the under/over of the total points scored, which is currently 48.5.

🏈 If you are dying to bet before the game even begins, you can pick the winner of the coin toss or the winning side of the coin (tails never fails). Those are both even-money bets, so a $10 wager wins you $10. Fun fact: the last seven winners of the coin toss have lost the actual Super Bowl.

🏈 If you’re rooting for the most random of plays in the game, a $10 bet that one team will successfully recover an onside kick would win you $100. And a $10 bet that one team will record a safety would be worth $80.

🏈 You can bet on the first player to score any points in the game: a $10 wager on Rams’ kicker Matt Gay pays $37.50. The longest odds listed on the Sportsbook Rhode Island app is for Bengals’ backup running back Chris Evans, who would pay out $400 on a $10 bet if he scores first.

🏈 If you missed out on any Super Bowl square contests with your friends, you can attempt to wager on the exact number of points scored by either team in the game. If you think the Bengals are going to get shut out, a $10 bet would pay $1,500. For the Rams to be shut out, $10 pays $3,000.

🏈 Are you a basketball fan? There are cross-sports wagers you can make, including whether Trae Young will score more points against the Celtics on Sunday than the Rams will score in the Super Bowl ($10 pays $9).

🏈 Maybe you’re really bummed out about how the Patriots ended their season. If you’re feeling extra optimistic, you can already bet on them to win next year’s Super Bowl. A $10 bet would pay $250.

⚓ At age 102, Warren’s Ethel Rubinstein is living her best life. Read more.

⚓ A man who told someone that police would never take him alive died Thursday morning after a standoff at his home where he fired “hundreds of rounds” at police officers. Read more.

⚓ One of Rhode Island’s most adorable dog adoption events returns after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and features about a dozen adoptable dogs. Read more.

⚓ As Republicans nationwide are moving to limit what race-related ideas can be taught in public schools, one GOP lawmaker in Rhode Island is following through on a promise to introduce legislation requiring public school children to study Asian-American history. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island state historic preservation officials said Thursday they have reviewed a report claiming Captain James Cook’s Endeavour is lying in the murky waters of Newport Harbor. They’re not on board yet, and signaled concerns with the way the report was released. Read more.

⚓ How Neo-Nazi and antivaccine protesters collided at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Read more.

⚓ Mayor Michelle Wu announced an agreement with Boston teachers Thursday that will ease the vaccine mandate on educators, but said masks will still be required in school after Feb. 28, as the uncertain course of the pandemic continues to dominate her early tenure. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Shirley Leung has a smart column about how “check the box” interviews aren’t happening only in the NFL. Read more.

⚓ Brown University student Max Niles competes on “Jeopardy!” tonight at 7:30 p.m.

⚓ PC men’s basketball will try to go to 21-2 when it hosts DePaul at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.

⚓ The Board of Elections is conducting a “risk limiting audit” of the November 2021 special referendum in Portsmouth at 11 a.m.

Rhode Island’s social workers are underpaid and overworked. I spent some time with Travis Wiggins from Tides Family Services to learn about his experience. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Alexa Gagosz talks to Jason Tranchida about his effort to put a spotlight on the 1919 Newport Naval sex scandal. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

