Biden moves to split $7 billion in frozen Afghan funds, spurning Taliban’s demand

At the same time, Biden will issue an executive order invoking emergency powers to consolidate and freeze all $7 billion of the total assets the Afghan central bank kept in New York and ask a judge for permission to move the other $3.5 billion to a trust fund to pay for immediate humanitarian relief efforts in Afghanistan, the officials said.

WASHINGTON — President Biden will start to clear a legal path for certain relatives of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to pursue $3.5 billion from assets that Afghanistan’s central bank had deposited in New York before the Taliban takeover, according to officials familiar with internal deliberations.

The highly unusual set of moves announced Friday is meant to address a tangled knot of legal, political, foreign policy, and humanitarian problems stemming from the attacks and the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

When the Afghan government dissolved in August — with top officials, including its president and the acting governor of its central bank, fleeing the country — it left behind slightly more than $7 billion in central bank assets on deposit at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York. Because it was no longer clear who — if anyone — had legal authority to gain access to that account, the Fed made the funds unavailable for withdrawal.

The Taliban, now in control of Afghanistan, immediately claimed a right to the money. But a group of relatives of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, one of several sets who had won default judgments against the group in once seemingly quixotic lawsuits years ago, sought to seize it to pay off that debt.

Meanwhile, the economy in Afghanistan has been collapsing, leading to mass starvation that is in turn creating an enormous and destabilizing new wave of refugees — and raising a clear need for extensive spending on humanitarian relief.

Against that backdrop, the White House’s National Security Council led months of deliberations on the central bank funds involving top officials from departments including Justice, State, and Treasury, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter that has not yet been made public.

The money belonging to the Afghan central bank — known as Da Afghanistan Bank — includes assets like currency, bonds, and gold.

Much of it came from foreign exchange funds that accumulated over the past 20 years — a time when the United States and other Western countries were donating large sums to Afghanistan, helping to generate that activity. Alex Zerden, a former top Treasury Department official in Afghanistan, characterized the central bank reserves as a kind of rainy day fund for the Afghan people.

In addition, about half a billion dollars of the bank’s assets correspond to the reserves of commercial banks in Afghanistan, which by law must keep a certain amount of their deposits — including the savings of ordinary Afghan people — at the central bank. Those assets are owned by Da Afghanistan Bank, but it owes the same amount to the commercial banks.

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they appointed their own official to lead the central bank and demanded the immediate release of the money held in New York. But under longstanding counterterrorism sanctions imposed by the United States, it is illegal to engage in financial transactions with them.

Another option has been to let the assets sit untouched, gathering interest for what is likely to be years before the Taliban perhaps again lose power and a more normal government arises.

But in September, a group of about 150 relatives of Sept. 11 victims, who years ago won a default judgment after suing targets like Al Qaeda and the Taliban in a case known as Havlish, persuaded a judge to dispatch a US Marshal to serve the legal department of the Federal Reserve of New York with a “writ of execution” to seize the money.

After The New York Times reported on the matter in November, a number of other Sept. 11 groups who filed similar lawsuits after the attacks stepped forward to ask for a share of the Afghan bank assets.

By then, the Biden administration had intervened in the Havlish litigation, invoking a law that permits it to step into lawsuits to inform the court what is in the national interest. It has postponed the deadline for it to make that statement until Friday.

Biden has decided that the government will not object to any court decision to devote half of the money for the Sept. 11 claims. The Justice Department is instead expected to tell the court that victims of the attacks should have a full opportunity to have their claims heard, according to people familiar with the matter.

But if the judge agrees to partly lift the writ of execution, Biden will seek to direct the remainder toward a trust fund to be spent on food and other assistance in Afghanistan — while keeping it out of the hands of the Taliban, according to people briefed on the decision. Setting up that fund and working out the details is expected to take several months, the people said.