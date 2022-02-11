Coronavirus continues steep decline in Eastern Mass. wastewater

The amount of coronavirus in sewage from communities in the MWRA’s southern region has now dropped by 96.5 percent from when the surge peaked early this year, while the level in the northern region has dropped by 96.6 percent.

The level of the coronavirus detected in sewage in Eastern Massachusetts continued to plunge in the past several days, suggesting the Omicron-fueled surge is still waning, according to the latest data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

The numbers are dropping faster than a downhill skier at the Olympics.









Current amounts are similar to levels in early November in the southern region and late October in the northern region.

Waste water from 43 communities, including Boston, converges at MWRA’s Deer Island plant on Boston Harbor for treatment before being piped miles into the ocean. The water is tested for traces of the deadly virus.

Officials from Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing, say the amount of virus detected correlates with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases several days later. So the declines in the virus levels suggest cases may continue to fall.

Cases in Massachusetts have been steeply declining, too, though they are still well above the rock-bottom lows reached in late spring and early summer last year.

The testing determines the number of SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water. For the southern MWRA region, the seven-day average was 401 copies/mL as of Thursday. That’s down from a high of 11,446 RNA copies/mL on Jan. 3.

In the northern region, the seven-day average was 292 RNA copies/mL as of Thursday, down from 8,644 as of Jan. 5.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.