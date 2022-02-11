End of mask mandate in Mass. schools prompts range of opinions among local infectious disease experts

Some experts noted that masks in schools are not only effective in reducing the risk of virus transmission in classrooms but also to other household members who may be older or at higher risk, while others have said masks can be harmful for social development in children, and higher levels of immunity following the Omicron outbreak have provided an opportunity to think differently about masking in schools.

With Massachusetts continuing to report thousands of COVID cases per day, the decision has sparked a range of opinions among infectious disease experts — many of whom stressed that the end of the mandate doesn’t mean students will stop wearing masks altogether but marks a shift to a community- and family-based decision.

Massachusetts is set to lift its mask mandate in K-12 schools at the end of the month, allowing local districts to decide whether to require masks and raising the prospect of students gathering maskless in classrooms just as they return from February break.

Dr. Vandana Madhavan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, said she hopes the discussion around the mask mandate can be viewed with nuance and not as an “on-off switch” in which restrictions are all or nothing.

“The mask mandate being lifted means that there are potentials for a dimmer switch so to speak, of not this on-off switch of masks all off, masks all on, but a dimmer switch to be able to say, ‘OK, we’re in a better place. We’ve looked at vaccination rates, community transmission, hospital resources. Maybe we can start easing restrictions for now for a little bit of time,’ but with ongoing monitoring of all these parameters,” Madhavan said.

The state’s mask mandate is set to lift on Feb. 28, after thousands of students will have returned from school break, timing that could raise the potential for COVID-19 exposure because community transmission rates vary across the country, Madhavan said.

“If families have been traveling, if they haven’t stayed here in Massachusetts, where our transmission rates are coming down, but if they’ve gone to a place of higher transmission, or potentially bringing that COVID, there’s that added layer as well,” Madhavan said, adding that families with people who are too young to be vaccinated or whose weakened immune systems puts them at higher risks might be among those who consider continuing to wear masks.

COVID-19 cases in schools could rise when students and staff are no longer required to wear masks, experts said, though some noted that there’s uncertainty surrounding whether a potential rise in cases can be attributed to mask policies.

“We know that in schools, situations where there’s adequate spacing, adequate ventilation, likely masks coming off isn’t going to contribute a huge amount to case transmission within the school itself,” Madhavan said.

However, Madhavan said, masks becoming optional in schools is going to lead to a “domino effect” of people being more relaxed in community activities and social gatherings, where COVID can spread.

Julia Raifman, an assistant professor of health law, policy, and management at the Boston University School of Public Health, said mask policies work well to reduce COVID-19 transmission in schools and “make schools places that are safe for children and educators to be.”

There have been rises in cases when schools have lifted mask policies, Raifman said, citing Hopkinton High School as an example. The school committee voted in October to lift the requirement as part of a measure implemented by the Baker administration in which schools with 80 percent of their students and staff vaccinated could get approval from the state to no longer require masks. Weeks later, the school board voted in late December to reimplement the mask mandate.

“That was a really high-income, well-resourced school with a really high vaccination rate,” Raifman said. “And they had the capacity to be able to monitor that and bring back the mask policy when it was needed.”

Vaccination rates vary across communities in Massachusetts and among age groups, with older children generally having higher rates of vaccination. Lifting the vaccine mandate will disproportionately affect communities of color that have lower vaccination rates, Raifman said. There is still high COVID-19 transmission in Massachusetts, she added, and lifting mitigation measures now calls for a renewed effort to vaccinate children and for the consideration of a vaccine mandate.

“The pandemic is characterized by stark inequity throughout, and it remains true that our lowest-income populations are most exposed and least protected,” Raifman said. “Policies can reduce that or exacerbate that, and this policy will really disproportionately affect our low income communities.”

Dr. Paul Sax, an infectious disease physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, added that while cases could rise after the mandate is dropped, it’s unclear if it would be related to wearing masks or not.

“We do like to think that our behaviors have a major impact on the cycles of this pandemic,” Sax said. “But a lot of what is happening is happening because of things like the emergence of more contagious variants.”

Sax said he’s uncertain about the right path for mask mandates in schools, adding that it’s clear masks provide benefits for mitigating the virus’s spread as well as potential drawbacks to children’s development.

“Just as I think it’s premature to say masks play no role in reducing spread of virus in school — that’s an overstatement — I also say it’s an overstatement to say that masks are harmless for school and what school is all about,” Sax said. “Certainly part of what kids go to school for is socializing and learning to get along with their peers and reading their peers’ emotions. I can’t imagine that it’s done as normally with masks as it is without.”

Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center who advises the Baker administration on COVID-19, said her support for rescinding the mandate is centered around the potential harms that children could face by wearing masks.

“When we think about the harms on both sides of the scale here, we have the infection and then we have the harms from the mitigation,” Doron said. “And the harms from the infection, that situation on the ground has changed a lot even since the beginning of the year,” she added, noting that vaccines are widely available for everyone 5 and older.

As the country exits the most recent wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Omicron variant, there is a high level of immunity from vaccinations, infections, and the combination of the two, which is why states have been able to drop COVID-19 restrictions and conversations are increasingly gearing toward “a new normal,” Doron said.

“We’re building up this wall of immunity that’s making the individual risk a lot lower on top of the fact that for children, that risk was always a lot lower,” Doron said.

Omicron has driven home the realization that the virus “is never going away,” Doron said, vaccines and immunity aren’t going to stop transmission, and it’s likely that everyone will get COVID-19 at some point.

“So with that kind of understanding, how long are we willing to tolerate the potential harms from masks?” Doron said.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.